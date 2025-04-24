Eddie Howe: Newcastle boss returns to work after being hospitalised with pneumonia
Eddie Howe missed games against Man Utd, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa while he was in hospital with the illness, but he is now back to work at the Newcastle training ground ahead of Saturday's visit of Ipswich in the Premier League
Thursday 24 April 2025 10:44, UK
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has returned to work after being hospitalised with pneumonia.
Howe missed games against Man Utd, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa while he was in hospital with the illness.
But Newcastle have said Howe has returned "to his duties" at the club's training ground ahead of Saturday's visit of Ipswich in the Premier League.
Newcastle's statement stopped short of confirming Howe would be back in the dugout for the game against Ipswich.
"Newcastle United are delighted to confirm that Eddie Howe has returned to his duties at the club's Training Centre," the club said.
"Eddie had recently been hospitalised with pneumonia and has now returned to work after a period of recovery."
Assistant Jason Tindall has been standing in as acting boss, overseeing impressive wins over Man Utd and Crystal Palace before losing heavily at Aston Villa.
Howe's return will come as a boost to Newcastle ahead of their final four games of the Premier League season as they hope to secure a top-five finish for Champions League qualification.
Newcastle are currently fifth in a hugely tight race with Chelsea and Aston Villa two points back, although Unai Emery's side have played a game more.
Newcastle's remaining fixtures
Saturday: Newcastle vs Ipswich, kick-off 3pm
May 4: Brighton vs Newcastle, kick-off 2pm, live on Sky Sports
May 11: Newcastle vs Chelsea, kick-off 12pm
May 18: Arsenal vs Newcastle, kick-off 4.30pm
May 25: Newcastle vs Everton, kick-off 4pm