Eddie Howe: Newcastle boss returns to work after being hospitalised with pneumonia

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has returned to work after being hospitalised with pneumonia.

Howe missed games against Man Utd, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa while he was in hospital with the illness.

But Newcastle have said Howe has returned "to his duties" at the club's training ground ahead of Saturday's visit of Ipswich in the Premier League.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Newcastle's statement stopped short of confirming Howe would be back in the dugout for the game against Ipswich.

"Newcastle United are delighted to confirm that Eddie Howe has returned to his duties at the club's Training Centre," the club said.

"Eddie had recently been hospitalised with pneumonia and has now returned to work after a period of recovery."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Aston Villa’s match against Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Assistant Jason Tindall has been standing in as acting boss, overseeing impressive wins over Man Utd and Crystal Palace before losing heavily at Aston Villa.

Howe's return will come as a boost to Newcastle ahead of their final four games of the Premier League season as they hope to secure a top-five finish for Champions League qualification.

Newcastle are currently fifth in a hugely tight race with Chelsea and Aston Villa two points back, although Unai Emery's side have played a game more.

Saturday: Newcastle vs Ipswich, kick-off 3pm

May 4: Brighton vs Newcastle, kick-off 2pm, live on Sky Sports

May 11: Newcastle vs Chelsea, kick-off 12pm

May 18: Arsenal vs Newcastle, kick-off 4.30pm

May 25: Newcastle vs Everton, kick-off 4pm