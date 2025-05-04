Watch Brighton vs Newcastle: Live stream, TV channel, NOW, team news, score prediction and Champions League qualification state of play

Brighton host Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday May 4, live on Sky Sports' Super Sunday, as the race for European football continues.

Brighton are currently 10th in the Premier League table on 51 points, nine points behind seventh-placed Aston Villa in the final qualification spot for European football next season.

Newcastle are fourth on 62 points, two points ahead of fifth-placed Chelsea and sixth-placed Nottingham Forest, with the top five in the Premier League qualifying for the Champions League.

Brighton have won both meetings between the two sides so far this season, winning 1-0 at Newcastle in the league on October 19 before the Seagulls won 2-1 in the FA Cup fifth round on March 2.

When is Brighton vs Newcastle

Brighton vs Newcastle in the Premier League takes place on Sunday May 4 at the Amex Stadium. Kick-off is 2pm UK time.

How to watch Brighton vs Newcastle

Brighton vs Newcastle team news

Fabian Hurzeler confirmed that Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke is fit to start on Sunday.

Joel Veltman, Igor Julio and Kaoru Mitoma are all also available from the start, while Adam Webster could also return to the matchday squad.

Joelinton is unlikely to play again for Newcastle this season due to a knee injury. He has returned to Brazil.

Jamaal Lascelles has returned to full training but will not feature against Brighton.

Brighton vs Newcastle odds and score prediction

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones...

Brighton remain a team to fade, especially against such a relentless and well coached side like Newcastle with a goal in their sights. The Seagulls have conceded at least twice in each of their last six Premier League games and shipped 24 goals in their last 11 league encounters.

These poor returns certainly marry up with my opinion that Fabian Hurzeler is struggling to get the best out of this talented squad.

Newcastle have scored two or more goals in six of their last seven matches and sometimes the obvious bet is the best bet.

Therefore, Alexander Isak to score in a Newcastle win looks a great bet to attack at 9/4 with Sky Bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-3

The race for Champions League qualification is more competitive than ever with five Premier League teams guaranteed qualification, but who will make the cut?

The race for the top five is tight, with only four points separating Manchester City in third and Aston Villa in seventh following their respective wins on Friday and Saturday.

Premier League winners Liverpool have already guaranteed Champions League football, while Opta put Arsenal's prospects at 99.9 per cent.

Man City - who have a favourable run-in - now have a 98 per cent chance of making those Champions League spots.

Newcastle's chances remain at 82 per cent of making the top five ahead of their trip to Brighton on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Chelsea occupy the fifth and final Champions League qualification spot, but their 49 per cent chance is lower than sixth-placed Nottingham Forest's 53 per cent, which dropped from 75 per cent after Thursday's 2-0 home loss to Brentford.

Aston Villa's prospects, though, are growing in the eyes of the supercomputer. They are given a 20 per cent chance of making the top five, having previously sat at 12 per cent.

The run-in sees two games between Champions League hopefuls clash as Chelsea go to Newcastle on May 11, while Forest host Chelsea on the final day of the season.