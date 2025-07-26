Yoane Wissa transfer news: Newcastle set to end pursuit of Brentford striker after being told to significantly up offer
Yoane Wissa has been a transfer target for Newcastle but Brentford do not want to sell the striker; Nottingham Forest and Tottenham are also interested in the 28-year-old; Brentford have lost head coach Thomas Frank, captain Christian Norgaard and top scorer Bryan Mbeumo this summer
Saturday 26 July 2025 17:17, UK
Newcastle are set to move on to other targets with a deal for Brentford striker Yoane Wissa currently looking unlikely.
Newcastle have been told to significantly up their offer or walk away from the transfer, much to the frustration of Wissa and his representatives, who've made it clear he only wants to join them.
Eddie Howe's side had a bid of £25m turned down and were willing to up their offer. Wissa feels he may not get the chance to play Champions League football again.
Newcastle were lining up Wissa to be second-choice to RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko if Alexander Isak was to leave the club.
The 28-year-old left Brentford's pre-season training camp in Portugal earlier this week and headed back to the UK for talks with the club's hierarchy over his future.
Sky Sports News reported that Brentford do not want to sell him after they sold Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United for £71m.
The pair scored 39 Premier League goals between them last season, so the club are acutely aware of the risk in letting both leave, especially without replacements.
After losing Mbeumo, captain Christian Norgaard and head coach Thomas Frank already this summer, the west London club are not about to dismantle their entire team.
Despite reports of several different figures, Brentford have not put a price on Wissa and any valuation they had for him in January has now increased after Mbeumo's sale.
Nottingham Forest had a bid of around £25m rejected earlier this summer and Tottenham are also interested.
Brentford are yet to replace Mbeumo but remain interested in Omari Hutchinson at Ipswich, after a potential deal fell through over payment structure last week.
Andrews: Wissa will return to Brentford training
Brentford boss Keith Andrews said on Friday night that Wissa will return to training with the squad next week.
"He has gone back to London. It was his decision, obviously because of speculation," Andrews told Brentford's club media after his first game in charge ended in a 1-1 draw against Gil Vicente.
"There are clubs interested and he felt it was the right thing to go back to London.
"It's simple really, he folds back into the group next week when we come back to training."
