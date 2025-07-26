Yoane Wissa transfer news: Newcastle set to end pursuit of Brentford striker after being told to significantly up offer

Newcastle are set to move on to other targets with a deal for Brentford striker Yoane Wissa currently looking unlikely.

Newcastle have been told to significantly up their offer or walk away from the transfer, much to the frustration of Wissa and his representatives, who've made it clear he only wants to join them.

Eddie Howe's side had a bid of £25m turned down and were willing to up their offer. Wissa feels he may not get the chance to play Champions League football again.

Newcastle were lining up Wissa to be second-choice to RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko if Alexander Isak was to leave the club.

The 28-year-old left Brentford's pre-season training camp in Portugal earlier this week and headed back to the UK for talks with the club's hierarchy over his future.

Sky Sports News reported that Brentford do not want to sell him after they sold Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United for £71m.

The pair scored 39 Premier League goals between them last season, so the club are acutely aware of the risk in letting both leave, especially without replacements.

After losing Mbeumo, captain Christian Norgaard and head coach Thomas Frank already this summer, the west London club are not about to dismantle their entire team.

Despite reports of several different figures, Brentford have not put a price on Wissa and any valuation they had for him in January has now increased after Mbeumo's sale.

Nottingham Forest had a bid of around £25m rejected earlier this summer and Tottenham are also interested.

Brentford are yet to replace Mbeumo but remain interested in Omari Hutchinson at Ipswich, after a potential deal fell through over payment structure last week.

Andrews: Wissa will return to Brentford training

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brentford head coach Keith Andrews confirms that Yoane Wissa decided to leave the club's training camp in Portugal amidst the speculation over his future at the club.

Brentford boss Keith Andrews said on Friday night that Wissa will return to training with the squad next week.

"He has gone back to London. It was his decision, obviously because of speculation," Andrews told Brentford's club media after his first game in charge ended in a 1-1 draw against Gil Vicente.

"There are clubs interested and he felt it was the right thing to go back to London.

"It's simple really, he folds back into the group next week when we come back to training."

Image: Watch more Premier League matches on Sky Sports ever before with 215 games live of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.