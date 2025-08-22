Newcastle: Eddie Howe praises focus of his 'tough' squad with Alexander Isak's Liverpool transfer saga in Monday Night Football spotlight

Eddie Howe called his players "tough" and "resilient" for maintaining their focus amid Alexander Isak's transfer saga, which comes into sharp focus when his suitors Liverpool head to St James' Park for Monday Night Football.

In dramatic exchanges on Tuesday night, the striker accused Newcastle of broken promises and said his relationship with the club couldn't continue - before the Magpies hit back by refuting Isak's suggestion he was told he could leave this summer and insisted they "do not foresee" the player being sold, as their terms are unlikely to be met.

Liverpool fell short of meeting that criteria when their £110m bid for Isak was rejected at the start of August, while Isak - who asked to explore his options in July - has been training away from his team-mates, who drew 0-0 at Aston Villa on the opening weekend.

Newcastle's next game will strengthen the spotlight on Isak's situation but Howe made a point of praising the rest of his squad when he sat down with Sky Sports.

"The players have been magnificent so far," said Howe. "All the way through pre-season it's been very difficult for them and it would have been very easy for the group to become distracted or maybe attach excuses to performances.

"But they're not built that way. They have a tough, resilient side to them, very professional. They've been business as usual. We've got to play well, train well and get results. Their only focus has been that."

Howe says being able to put the outside noise, discussions and debates to one side are essential for him and his team if they are to make a positive start to this Premier League season.

"You have to be able to park lots of different things that are happening outside," said Howe. "Noise, feelings... We're going to try to execute our plan to the best we're capable.

"My mentality has always been to take myself out of it and only hear what I need to hear, which hopefully is a real minimum, to enable myself to control what I can control and live with my emotions."

Howe's Ekitike admiration - and Elanga's threat

As well as their Isak pursuit, Liverpool will also bring with them a reminder of Newcastle's near-misses in the transfer market when they arrive in the North East on Monday. Hugo Ekitike was wanted by Newcastle but instead scored on his Premier League debut against Bournemouth.

Newcastle supporters will be hoping their former transfer target doesn't show them what they're missing - but Howe remains respectful of the forward's talents.

"He's a player I admire," said Howe. "He played very well against Bournemouth, took his goal really well. Really good all-round game. I think he's good in the air, he's technically very good, he's got good movement. I think he'll do really well in the Premier League. He's made a good start. He's one we're going to have to play well against."

However, Newcastle do have a new attacking threat of their own in Anthony Elanga. The summer signing from Nottingham Forest almost made a flying start at Villa Park but missed an early chance. Nonetheless, his first outing for Newcastle encouraged Howe.

"He's got those raw ingredients that frighten any defender," said the head coach. "His pace, top-end pace, it can be very difficult to play against. He's got an intelligence and a product to his game that we really like. A real enthusiasm for the game, loves to play, loves to train. He's a real team player as well. A lot of qualities that will serve us really well."

It will be intriguing to find out which of those three attackers will be the big talking point come the final whistle on Monday.