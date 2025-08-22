Alexander Isak transfer latest: Eddie Howe says Newcastle in 'lose-lose' situation as Magpies prepare to face Liverpool on Monday Night Football

Eddie Howe has admitted Newcastle are in a "lose-lose" situation over Alexander Isak but is confident the wantaway striker will be welcomed back by his team-mates if he remains at St James' Park.

Isak has been training away from his team-mates since the start of pre-season in a bid to orchestrate a transfer from the club.

On Tuesday evening, Isak put out an explosive statement regarding his transfer situation - saying his future with the Magpies "cannot continue" over "broken promises" made by the club.

Hours later, Newcastle responded by refuting Isak's suggestion he was told he could leave this summer and insisted they "do not foresee" the player being sold, as their terms are unlikely to be met.

The latest dramatic twist came after Liverpool - who the Magpies face on Monday Night Football - saw a £110m bid rejected by Newcastle earlier this summer.

Howe faced the media for the first time since the Isak stand-off spilled over into the public domain on Friday, and was thoroughly questioned about the current state of play.

"I think it is a lose-lose situation to a degree for us because I don't think we can come out of this winning in any situation," he said.

"That is why I have said all summer, it is a difficult situation for the club to manage.

"We love Alex in the sense of what he has done for this football club since he has been here, what he has contributed, what he has given, how professional he's been and this has just been an unfortunate few months that looks like it is coming to an end.

"And it will come to an end pretty quickly and then we can focus on the football again."

Howe: Newcastle not 'close' to new signings Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe on transfers:



"We're working on incomings - I wouldn't say we're close.



"We still have a little bit of time but it'll go quickly. The squad is in a really good place, but we're still looking to replace Callum Wilson. That's the big area we're focusing on."



On how much he is looking forward to the end of the transfer window: "I'll be pleased when it's here, but pleased if we get what we want.



"Whenever you go through a transfer window, there's always ups and downs. It feels like there's been a lot of downs in this one, but some big positives as well and that shouldn't be forgotten.



"The players we've signed are very good and they'll add a lot to the squad.



"Of course, there's one big, challenging situation that's not resolved, but from that side, I can't wait for the end of the window so we can get back to focusing on what we need to do which is try and win football matches to be successful."

When asked if fans would welcome Isak back, if he chose to play for the club again, Howe replied: "The relationship between our fans and Isak can still be good.

"The fans will always react to the way a player plays. There is always two sides to a story. We will see where we are in a week's time. I hope I can work with him again."

Howe spoke fondly of Isak, adding there were no issues between the head coach and player personally, and he was sure the squad would also welcome the striker back into the fold.

"I haven't seen him this week. I saw him last week. When I see him, we speak as normal, there's no issues there between us... I'm sure we'll catch up at some stage and hopefully speak soon," he added.

"There's no doubt how the players will feel - they'll feel the same way I do. Alex is an outstanding player and he's a good person, a good character. He wants to succeed in his career.

"This has been a difficult situation for him and the players to see us without him. They've handled it really well. But if Alex decided to come back and play for us, the players would welcome him."

Howe also confirmed that Isak will not be involved for a second successive Premier League game against Liverpool on Monday Night Football, adding he would like to see the Sweden international back in action for Newcastle.

"No, there's been no change [in Isak's situation]," he said. "He won't be part of the squad for this weekend's game.

"My preference for these things is that it doesn't happen publicly because everything is better dealt with behind closed doors.

"But needs must and the club has spoken, probably justifiably so in that moment. Of course [I hope he can be re-integrated]. He is contracted to us, he's our player.

"My wish is he would be playing on Monday night with us, but he won't be and that's regrettable, but I want to 100 per cent see him in a Newcastle shirt."