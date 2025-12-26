Yoane Wissa: Newcastle forward says there is more to come after first goal and signing for club was his destiny

Newcastle striker Yoane Wissa has promised there is more to come from him after an injury ravaged start to life on Tyneside.

Wissa scored his first goal for the club following his summer £55m move from Brentford in the Carabao Cup win over Fulham.

Just days after signing, Wissa suffered a knee injury with DR Congo in pre-season but after more than three months out has now fully recovered and is hopeful of kicking on.

He told Sky Sports: "There's more to come for sure. As I said, I'm not in a perfect peak yet. It's going to take a few weeks to build up and I know I've got a step to achieve.

"But I know who I am. I'm a hard worker. I love playing football. And yes, I hope I'm going to score many goals here. And I know I'm not 100 per cent, but there's more to come for sure.

"I hope I score a lot of goals, a lot of assists and a lot of wins. This is what we need now. We need a big momentum now as the season is getting tougher and tougher.

"We need a big momentum and for myself, a lot of goals and happy moments. This is just what I need now.

"[Start to life in Newcastle] has been strange, but it's my destiny. But as I said, I'm glad I had this moment I was injured as I could take the time to settle here with my family.

"But it's been frustrating, especially the last four weeks at the end of the rehab because I really want to be in this club.

"But I think we took the time perfectly and managed well to come back stronger."

Wissa: I signed with 10 seconds left!

Newcastle's move for the forward was one of the key transfer sagas of the summer window.

The deal was completed on Deadline Day after the Magpies had multiple offers rejected, with the striker even taking to Instagram to reveal his frustration at a move not materialising as he pushed for a switch from Brentford.

Reliving the final day of the window, Wissa said: "I travelled from London, I left my place at 3am. I drove all the way to Newcastle, arrived around 7am, not even sleep for an hour because I couldn't sleep.

"I had a phone call from my agent, told me that we almost found a deal, so back to the training ground. I came here, spent the whole day, took some photos, videos, it was a quite long day, it was like 12pm.

"I thought I'm going to sign at 3pm but 6pm, 7pm, nothing yet, nothing, nothing, nothing. So we have to extend from 7pm until 9pm, nothing. I start calling my agent, 'what's going on?' And they were just like, 'negotiation back and back'.

"I signed with 10 seconds left. I was so happy, like really, really happy, looking forward to go to national team. I played the first game, nothing, played the second game, injured. But, as I said, I couldn't do nothing. I couldn't be injured here, I couldn't be injured when I was coming to Newcastle."