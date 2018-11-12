Oleksandr Usyk celebrates with Man City squad after derby win vs United

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson poses for a picture with Oleksandr Usyk

Undisputed world cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk celebrated with the Manchester City squad after their 3-1 derby win over United on Sunday.

City fan Usyk, who knocked out Tony Bellew at the Manchester Arena on Saturday, was invited to Sunday's Premier League match at the Etihad and met up with his heroes in the home dressing room after the game.

The 31-year-old Ukrainian, who could next fight Anthony Joshua, was pictured in a City scarf before Saturday's fight and on Sunday he posed with Ederson, shared jokes with Benjamin Mendy and took selfies with compatriot Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Usyk, the first-ever holder of the IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO cruiserweight belts, completed a sixth victory in a world title fight in the home country of an opponent on Saturday by stopping Bellew in the eighth round.

Usyk was pictured in a Manchester City scarf before Saturday's bout

He celebrated by watching his team win the Manchester derby, with goals from David Silva, Sergio Aguero and Ilkay Gundogan wrapping up a 3-1 victory as City went back to the top of the Premier League.

City dominated the early stages and took the lead through Silva from eight yards (12), before Aguero's fine strike from an acute angle (48) put them two up and seemingly in control.

2:59 Highlights from Manchester City's win over Manchester United

Anthony Martial then pulled one back from the spot (58), but the champions regained their two-goal advantage with four minutes remaining as substitute Gundogan controlled brilliantly and slotted home from close range after United fell asleep at the back to seal all three points.