Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus out of Lyon game

Bernardo Silva missed Man City's 4-0 win at West Ham at the weekend

Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus have not travelled with Manchester City for their Champions League group game against Lyon.

The trio were not included in the 19-man travelling squad named for the Champions League Group F clash at Parc Olympique Lyonnais on Wednesday.

City lost to the Ligue 1 side in the reverse fixture but need only a point on Tuesday night to secure qualification to the last 16.

Kevin De Bruyne, Benjamin Mendy and Claudio Bravo all remained sidelined through injury.

Young centre-back Philippe Sandler, a summer signing from Dutch side PEC Zwolle, trained with the first team before they left for France on Monday but is unavailable to play as he was not named in Pep Guardiola's 25-man squad for the group stage in September.

City remain two points clear of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table after cruising to a 4-0 win against West Ham on Saturday.