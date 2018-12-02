Sergio Aguero an injury doubt for Man City, says Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed Sergio Aguero is an injury doubt for their next games against Watford and Chelsea.

The Argentine striker was rested for Saturday's 3-1 home win over Bournemouth with a muscle injury, but the club's doctors have warned he could be out until January if the problem is aggravated.

Guardiola said: "The doctors told me (on Friday) Sergio cannot play. If he plays, maybe it's four or five weeks off. In that situation, this month, with a lot of games, he was not safe."

City are back in action on Tuesday with a trip to Vicarage Road and travel to title rivals Chelsea on Saturday.

"Right now, I'm not quite sure," Guardiola said when asked about Aguero's availability.

"We'll see. That's why I said before day by day we see. I speak with the doctors every day, they make a report and a briefing. They say 'ready' or 'not ready' and we decide."

Gabriel Jesus, 21, filled in for the absent Aguero in Saturday's win at the Etihad but was unable to improve on his one goal tally in the Premier League this season.

However, the Brazil international, who scored a hat-trick in City's 6-0 win over Shakthar in the Champions League, is keen to return to form and remain in the starting XI.

"I've been training really hard, maybe that's why I felt something in my groin last week," Jesus said.

Gabriel Jesus has five goals for Man City this season

"Unfortunately I was out of the Champions League match that I really wanted to play.

"I always make it clear for Pep that I'm here to help the team regardless of how. Obviously I want to play more minutes, but I respect who is playing at the moment.

"Hopefully I make the best out of my next chance."