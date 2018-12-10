Manchester City striker Phil Foden close to signing long-term contract

Phil Foden is set to commit for another six years at City

Manchester City striker Phil Foden is close to signing a new long-term contract, Sky Sports News understands.

SSN reported last month that City were confident of tying down the promising 18-year-old, whose current deal has just 18 months left to run.

Talks have been ongoing for a number of months, with City seeing Foden as a star of the future, and one newspaper report claims he is set to commit for another six years.

Foden made his debut for them in last season's Champions League victory over Feyenoord and has since featured a further 22 times in all competitions.

The 18-year-old, who has been linked with a move abroad, scored his first goal for the club in the 3-0 Carabao Cup victory over Oxford United in September.

Pep Guardiola wants Phil Foden to stay for ten years

City boss Pep Guardiola said earlier this year that he was keen for Foden to remain at the club for the foreseeable future.

"My dream is for him to stay 10 years and if Phil stays for 10 years, he can - in the next decade - play regularly and after [that] I don't know what is going to happen with him," he said.