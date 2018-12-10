Raheem Sterling incident shows racism in football has not changed, says Kevin Campbell

1:18 Kevin Campbell has his say on racism in football amid alleged racial abuse of Raheem Sterling Kevin Campbell has his say on racism in football amid alleged racial abuse of Raheem Sterling

Kevin Campbell says racism in football has always been a problem and has just been "bubbling under the surface".

Raheem Sterling allegedly suffered racial abuse at Stamford Bridge during Manchester City's defeat to Chelsea on Saturday.

The incident is being investigated by Chelsea and the Metropolitan Police and Campbell claims he was the subject of racism during his own playing career, believing it has never truly been phased out of the sport.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, the former Arsenal and Everton striker said: "We've had it (racism) for years. I grew up getting abuse, many players we know have grown up with abuse so it's not a matter of 'it's there and it's just going to go away'.

"I don't believe it ever went away. I truly believe it was just under the cover. There has been some great strides made, don't get me wrong, but it's just been bubbling under the surface as far as I'm concerned.

"We've seen two incidents in two weeks - banana throwing in the north London derby at the feet of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang which was disgusting - and now the Raheem Sterling incident."

Former Wimbledon captain Robbie Earle, who served as an ambassador for Show Racism the Red Card, recently told NBC he feels he has failed Sterling and future generations, but Campbell does not believe that is the case.

0:48 Robbie Earle says racism is a 'cancer' in football after Sterling was allegedly subject to racial abuse playing for Manchester City Robbie Earle says racism is a 'cancer' in football after Sterling was allegedly subject to racial abuse playing for Manchester City

"I don't think we've failed because there's little we can actually do," Campbell added.

"If we're really honest about it, it's about people. Racism isn't something that you're born with. Racism is taught. When you actually look at the way we were treated back in the day and to the way things are happening now, nothing's changed. Nothing has changed.

"I believe things have just been under the radar and undercover a little bit. We have made great strides but these people are still there, they're not going anywhere."

Sterling has been the subject of a number of negative reports over the years, and Campbell believes he should be praised for speaking out and drawing attention to an important issue.

1:52 Shola Ameobi has praised Sterling's handling of the alleged racism he has received and says everyone should feel welcome in football Shola Ameobi has praised Sterling's handling of the alleged racism he has received and says everyone should feel welcome in football

He said: "He deserves a lot of credit. Raheem Sterling has been on the end of a lot of vitriol in the newspapers and misreporting in my opinion. I think he's hit breaking point and what happened at the game on Saturday has taken him over the edge.

"It's really important that he's come out and said what he has. He's one of the best players in the country, an England international and shining light for the national team and the question now is 'what are the authorities going to do about it?'"