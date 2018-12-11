Leroy Sane says new deal with Manchester City is 'possible'

Leroy Sane feels "at home" at Manchester City and says he is open to signing a contract extension.

City have been in talks with the Germany international regarding a new deal since October and Pep Guardiola revealed last week the discussions are "going well".

The Premier League champions have worked hard to secure the futures of their best young talent with Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne, Ederson, Gabriel Jesus, Nicolas Otamendi, David Silva and Fernandinho all signing new deals in the past 13 months.

Sane was signed from Schalke for £37m in the summer of 2016 and quickly established himself as one of the best young attacking players in the Premier League, where he has scored 21 goals and registered 23 assists in 72 appearances.

"From the beginning, when I arrived here, I have been really happy. I enjoy playing with the coach and the players," Sane said.

"They are all amazing but most importantly they are all amazing people and good characters.

"I have felt really at home here since day one and of course [signing an extension] is possible."

Sane was surprisingly omitted from Germany's squad for last summer's World Cup.

That contributed to a slow start to the season for the 22-year-old, with Guardiola admitting he was "far away" from his best in pre-season.

He found himself out of the team early in the season as the arrival of Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City increased the already intense competition for places in the forward spots.

But Sane has bounced back with six goals and six assists in his last 11 league appearances and he feels the competition brings out the best in everyone.

"Even if I am not playing for a certain time, I am still happy to be here and to play for this club, to work with these players and the coach," Sane said.

"He is doing it good. Every one of us knows that we have to rotate sometimes because in every single position we have more than one or two good players.

"Obviously there is a time when you do not start from the beginning. You have to accept it. I think it is also good to put more pressure on everyone."