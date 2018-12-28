Vincent Kompany takes to social media to condemn racism

Vincent Kompany says racist abuse is unacceptable

Vincent Kompany has hit out at the "unacceptable" recent racist abuse directed at players in England and Italy.

The Manchester City captain believes "elected politicians" have set the tone for the alleged abuse directed at his team-mate Raheem Sterling at Stamford Bridge and Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly at the San Siro.

Raheem Sterling was allegedly racially abused at Stamford Bridge earlier this month

Kompany posted on Twitter: "Really!? Koulibaly racially abused at San Siro. Raheem Sterling at Stamford Bridge.. This is unacceptable!

"Elected politicians set the tone with divisive rhetoric granted but some level of reason has to return! Respect Ancelotti and Napoli teammates for post-match comments."

The incidents both occurred within the last month, Sterling's claims of racial abuse happened during City's 2-0 defeat at Chelsea on December 8, while Koulibaly's allegations centre around Napoli's 1-0 defeat to Inter on Boxing Day.

Kalidou Koulibaly's claims of abuse came at the San Siro on Boxing Day

Koulibaly was sent off during the match and Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti said afterwards that he will instruct his players to stop playing if there are racist chants going on during a match.