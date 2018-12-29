Pep Guardiola says Manchester City still have belief despite falling behind Liverpool in title race

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City still believe they can retain the Premier League title, despite dropping to third in the table.

City have lost three of their last four matches and are now no longer favourites to capture their fourth Premier League.

Guardiola's side have lost their last two matches from winning positions, but Guardiola believes he has no reason to doubt his players.

He said: "We have the belief, whether the situation is win or lose. The belief is more what we are.

"Of course we know we have to come back to win games if we want to fight for the trophies. But the belief is always there.

"Why should I not believe in my players after what they've done in the last 15, 16 months? They are absolute heroes for me.

"Always I am close to them, and I will be for the rest of our period together. Nothing is going to change."

City's downturn in form has coincided with Fernandinho being ruled out with a thigh injury, and his absence has been keenly felt due to City's lack of a natural replacement at the base of midfield.

Fernandinho has played 23 times for City this season

The club had an interest in Jorginho and Fred, who later signed for Chelsea and Manchester United respectively, but Guardiola does not regret the failure to sign cover for Fernandinho.

He said: "We tried, but when the players don't want to come, what can you do? We waited until the end, the market was there, and it didn't happen.

"I never in my career complain about what the club tries to do. They do the best because they want to win too. They want to provide me the best team as possible, and they did it. I don't have any regrets about that."