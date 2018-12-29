Pep Guardiola defends Manchester City's Premier League title credentials

Pep Guardiola has watched Man City lose three Premier League matches in December

Pep Guardiola has defended Manchester City's title credentials despite back-to-back defeats handing Liverpool the initiative at the top of the Premier League.

Guardiola's champions endured a miserable Christmas as they were shocked by Crystal Palace and Leicester, surrendering the lead in both matches to make it three defeats in four following a loss to Chelsea earlier in December.

Unbeaten Liverpool took full advantage to make Thursday's meeting between the two clubs, live on Sky Sports, in Manchester a must-win game for Guardiola's side.

So'ton vs Man City Live on

Before then City head to Southampton on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, needing to get themselves back on track, having slipped to third place behind Tottenham in the table.

During a poor run which has coincided with an injury to key midfielder Fernandinho, City have looked well short of the side that earned a record 100 points last season, but Guardiola sees a team still capable of defending their title.

"We did well so far," he said. "We got 44 points in the first round. If you get the same number of points in the second round, that's 88 points. With 88 points, you are champions. You have the numbers to be champions.

2:59 Highlights from Leicester's 2-1 win over Manchester City Highlights from Leicester's 2-1 win over Manchester City

"Most of the Premier League champions in the past 20 years won it with less points. We did quite well. We did really well.

"But of course you have the past two games, against Crystal Palace and Leicester, and you have that sense, because there are two teams there now who are better than us in the last month.

Man City vs Liverpool Live on

"What can we say when Liverpool keep nine clean sheets and score a lot of goals? We cannot compete with that in terms of comparing with them.

"So we look at ourselves, and tomorrow against Southampton, we have to do what we do, and try to win, and when that happens, everything comes back to a normal position."

1:10 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his team still believe they can return to their best despite losing their last two Premier League games Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his team still believe they can return to their best despite losing their last two Premier League games

Guardiola is well known for refusing to budge from his tactical approach and laughed when he was asked if he thought he might need to now.

"Oh, I was waiting for that question," he said. "I was waiting for it later. That is not going to happen. It did not happen in the first year, it is not going to happen.

"Why should I? Because I lost two games? No way. It is definitely not going to happen."