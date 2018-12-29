Brahim Diaz out of Manchester City's hands, says Pep Guardiola

Brahim Diaz is out of contract at the end of the season

Pep Guardiola remains unsure if highly-regarded midfielder Brahim Diaz will leave Manchester City.

The Spain U21 international is out of contract in the summer and has been heavily linked with a move back to his homeland to join Real Madrid.

Guardiola stated last month that City would "do absolutely everything" to keep the 19-year-old, but have so far failed to make a breakthrough in contract negotiations.

"I don't have any new information on that," said Guardiola at Saturday's press conference on the eve of their match with Southampton, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

"I know they are in conversation but I don't have any new information about the situation. Today (Saturday) he trained with us.

"I was clear last week when I spoke about it. We do everything to keep them (the young players) but they decide."

Jadon Sancho has greatly enhanced his reputation at Borussia Dortmund

If Diaz does leave, it would be the second time in 18 months that City had lost a talented young player who had become frustrated at a lack of first-team opportunities.

Jadon Sancho left City for Borussia Dortmund in 2017, and has since gone on to make 29 Bundesliga appearances and win three full England caps.