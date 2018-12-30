LISTEN: Goals on Sunday podcast - Joleon Lescott

Listen to the Goals on Sunday podcast as Joleon Lescott joined Ben Shephard and Chris Kamara on the show.

As well as looking back on all of Saturday's Premier League action, Lescott spoke in depth about his career.

The former centre-back, who won the League Cup, the FA Cup and two Premier League titles with Manchester City, has returned to the Etihad to take up a non-playing role.

City's win over Aston Villa in 2012 is Lescott's favourite Premier League game

The 36-year-old made 288 Premier League career appearances across five clubs, and he is mentoring City's many loan players after bringing his 17-year career to an end.

He also discussed his favourite Premier League match, a victory for City over Aston Villa in 2012, his highlight of 2018 and plenty of other stories from his career.

