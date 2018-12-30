Pep Guardiola labels Oleksandr Zinchenko 'best player on the pitch' in Southampton win

Pep Guardiola said Oleksandr Zinchenko, whose mistake led to Southampton's equaliser, was the best player on the pitch in Manchester City's 3-1 victory at St Mary's.

City responded to two successive defeats by beating Southampton by a two-goal margin on Sunday afternoon, ahead of their clash against Premier League leaders Liverpool on Thursday night.

Guardiola was delighted with the overall display from his players, but he gave special praise to Zinchenko, whose mistake in the first half allowed Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in to score Southampton's 36th-minute equaliser.

He told Sky Sports: "With what happened with Zinchenko, how he reacted, that is the lesson we have to learn for the young player.

Oleksandr Zinchenko (second from right) celebrates the 3-1 win over Southampton with Sergio Aguero and Vincent Kompany

"After what happened he didn't hide or say 'I didn't want the ball'. He was the best player on the pitch."

Victory for City moves them to within seven points of Liverpool ahead of their showdown at the Etihad Stadium - live on Sky Sports - and Guardiola has challenged his players to respond to their recent dip in form.

He added: "The guys lose two games and we are out of the Premier League. If you win one game you are in the Premier League. There's a lot of games.

"We start today the second leg [of Premier League fixtures] so what the manager wants to see is that we try to come back like we have many times.

"You have to try to play with a plan that they've known for many years and they've done it before because they are fantastic. They are incredible guys and it's not easy, win or lose, to realise that."