Benjamin Mendy chased on to Manchester City pitch in case of mistaken identity

Watch Benjamin Mendy's run-in with Manchester City's stewards

Benjamin Mendy was mistaken for a pitch invader and chased by stewards on the pitch following Manchester City's 2-1 win over Liverpool.

The City left-back, who is currently out injured, sprinted on to the pitch at the final whistle to join his team-mates in celebration, which sparked fears among the security team at the Etihad.

Two stewards followed Mendy as he ran to congratulate Sergio Aguero, Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva.

However, it was not until they were within five yards of the World Cup winner that they realised who they had been pursuing.

In an apparent effort to save their blushes, just before reaching out to grab Mendy, they diverted their run toward the officials.

😂😂😂😂 bro was about to tackle me https://t.co/PDPTz1ka1H — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) January 4, 2019

The incident sparked a big reaction on social media, with Mendy tweeting: "Bro was about to tackle me."

