Manchester City News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
  • Sky Bet
  • Super 6
More from Football

Benjamin Mendy chased on to Manchester City pitch in case of mistaken identity

Last Updated: 04/01/19 2:13pm
0:12
Watch Benjamin Mendy's run-in with Manchester City's stewards
Watch Benjamin Mendy's run-in with Manchester City's stewards

Benjamin Mendy was mistaken for a pitch invader and chased by stewards on the pitch following Manchester City's 2-1 win over Liverpool.

The City left-back, who is currently out injured, sprinted on to the pitch at the final whistle to join his team-mates in celebration, which sparked fears among the security team at the Etihad.

Two stewards followed Mendy as he ran to congratulate Sergio Aguero, Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva.

Man City vs Burton Alb

January 9, 2019, 7:00pm

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

However, it was not until they were within five yards of the World Cup winner that they realised who they had been pursuing.

In an apparent effort to save their blushes, just before reaching out to grab Mendy, they diverted their run toward the officials.

The incident sparked a big reaction on social media, with Mendy tweeting: "Bro was about to tackle me."

Click on the video above to watch the Man City stewards chase Mendy on the pitch

Jeff's Now Given Away £10 Million

Predict 6 correct scores for your chance to win £250K.

Also See:

Trending

©2019 Sky UK