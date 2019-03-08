Manchester City to make late call on Aymeric Laporte's fitness ahead of Watford clash, says Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola says he will make a late call on the fitness of Aymeric Laporte ahead of Manchester City's match against Watford on Saturday.

Laporte suffered a muscle strain during City's Carabao Cup final triumph over Chelsea two weeks ago and had initially been expected to be out until after the international break.

City's central-defensive options are limited by the absence of John Stones, along with midfielders Fernandinho and Kevin De Bruyne.

"All of them are getting better," Guardiola said.

"Ayme (Laporte) is back, he trained the last two-three days. I don't know if he's available for tomorrow.

"Kevin is not right, not fit. John Stones is not fit either but the other ones are OK."

Laporte's return could hand City a major boost in the Premier League title race, with the champions' strong form having helped them to overtake Liverpool at the top of the table.

City have strung together five consecutive league victories and will be looking extend their one-point lead when they host Watford at the Etihad, with Liverpool not playing until Sunday.

However, Guardiola is expecting a tough challenge from Javi Gracia's side, who have exceeded expectations to find themselves eighth in the Premier League with just nine games of the season remaining.

Pep Guardiola has praised the 'incredible' job Javi Gracia has done at Watford this season

"It's incredible what he (Gracia) has done," Guardiola said.

"(It's) one of the toughest games we have in the last nine games left. They have everything, physicality, quality one-against-one, with (Gerard) Deulofeu, with (Andre) Gray, with (Roberto) Pereyra, they're strong in the air with (Troy) Deeney.

"The manager is incredible… what he has done with his staff this season so far. They achieve a lot of points and did it incredibly well."