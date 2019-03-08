Manchester City duo Sergio Aguero and Pep Guardiola named Premier League Player and Manager of the Month for February

Sergio Aguero and Pep Guardiola have been named Premier League Player and Manager of the Month for February after Manchester City won all four of their games to return to the top of the table.

Aguero scored seven goals - including two hat-tricks - and moved to the top of the Premier League scoring charts as City overtook Liverpool in the title race.

Guardiola guided his side to victories against four top-half opponents, as City impressively juggled matches in four competitions.

While it's a sixth Premier League monthly award for both Guardiola and Aguero, it is the first time either man has been honoured this season.

Aguero began the month by scoring all three goals as City defeated Arsenal 3-1 at the Etihad, before failing to find the net in a 2-0 victory at Everton three days later.

He was back to his very best as City thrashed Chelsea 6-0, claiming the eleventh Premier League hat-trick of his career to equal Alan Shearer's all-time record.

2:58 Highlights from Manchester City's 6-0 win over Chelsea in the Premier League on February 10 Highlights from Manchester City's 6-0 win over Chelsea in the Premier League on February 10

The 30-year-old's composure was on show once more as he scored the only goal of the game to ensure City ended the month with a victory over West Ham.

That goal took Aguero's tally for the season to 18, taking him one ahead of Mohamed Salah, with Harry Kane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a goal further back.

City's league form was made all the more impressive by their progress in other competitions, as they maintained their hopes of an unprecedented quadruple.

A penalty-shootout victory over Chelsea at Wembley saw City retain the Carabao Cup, a first-leg triumph at Schalke put them on course for the Champions League quarter-finals, while they also advanced to the last eight of the FA Cup with a 4-1 win at Newport.

Another victory - at Bournemouth - to start March has left City a point clear of Liverpool and in pole position to retain their title with nine games remaining.