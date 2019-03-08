Paul Merson's predictions: Arsenal vs Manchester United, Chelsea vs Wolves and more

Paul Merson returns with his latest round of predictions

Paul Merson is back with his weekly Premier League predictions, but who is he backing in the huge Arsenal-Manchester United clash on Super Sunday?

Chelsea are also vying for fourth spot and take on Wolves, live on Sky Sports Premier League, before Arsenal host Man Utd straight after. Rivals Crystal Palace and Brighton also go head to head on Saturday from 11.30am, also live on Sky Sports.

There are seven other Premier League clashes for Merson to predict too, and you can see what he is expecting below...

2:16 A look at some of the key stats surrounding this weekend's Premier League action, including Leicester v Fulham and Arsenal taking on Manchester United A look at some of the key stats surrounding this weekend's Premier League action, including Leicester v Fulham and Arsenal taking on Manchester United

Crystal Palace vs Brighton (Saturday, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 11.30am)

It's a hard one because it's a derby game. Brighton needed to win their game against Huddersfield badly. I think Palace will be alright, but Brighton had to take three points. If they had been beaten against Huddersfield, they would definitely be in the relegation battle, but they should be alright because I don't see Cardiff winning many more matches.

PAUL PREDICTS: 1-0 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

C Palace vs Brighton Live on

Chelsea vs Wolves (Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm)

It'll be an interesting game. Chelsea will have played in the Europa League and compare that to Wolves, who will have had a week's break. Chelsea need to win this for the top four, but if you're not getting in there, you have to make sure you've got a nice buffer for the Europa League places and they need to keep in both at the moment.

PAUL PREDICTS: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Chelsea vs Wolves Live on

Arsenal vs Man Utd (Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 4.15pm)

Wow, this is a big game. Again, both teams will be wanting to get into the top four, but they will also want a buffer for the other European places. I see nothing but goals in this football match - both teams turning up, having a go. Arsenal look like they are playing with a real bit of confidence, they were unlucky against Tottenham and probably should have won the game.

Man Utd beat PSG in the Champions League in midweek

And Man Utd - what a result against PSG. It was unreal - as simple as that. I thought they did well and there's a saying that if you can stay in the game, you never know what can happen. I thought the manager was fortunate because he got it horribly, horribly wrong in the first 20 minutes with Eric Bailly playing at right-back. They're very fortunate that they weren't out of the tie before he made the substitutions. It was a phenomenal football result and with the players they had, who all turned up - bar Bailly, who had an absolute shocker.

I can't say it will decide fourth place with Chelsea there. It's in Chelsea's hands really but I think whoever lost the game would be in trouble so it's a massive game. I think both teams will have a go at each other and there will be goals.

PAUL PREDICTS: 2-2 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Arsenal vs Man Utd is this weekend's Sky Sports Six-a-Side fixture. Head here to pick your team!

Arsenal vs Man Utd Live on

Cardiff vs West Ham (Saturday, 3pm)

Cardiff looked like they were doing alright, they had two nice home games but they got ripped to shreds in both of them and I think that's knocked the stuffing out of them, I really do. West Ham did well the other day against Newcastle and I think they will have too much for Cardiff.

2:59 Highlights from West Ham's win over Newcastle Highlights from West Ham's win over Newcastle

I think those two results at home were massive football results for Cardiff. It wasn't the losing as such, it was the way they got beaten, and then the manager called them out and said a few of them weren't at it. The season is just taking its toll now. Getting beaten a lot of times during the season just knocks you at the end. West Ham have had injuries but they will be hoping they can have a good one next season.

PAUL PREDICTS: 0-2 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Predict six correct scores in this weekend's Super 6 game for the chance to win £250k!

Huddersfield vs Bournemouth (Saturday, 3pm)

Eddie Howe's Bournemouth have a poor away record in the Premier League this season

Huddersfield lost to Brighton, but beat Wolves before that, and Bournemouth just don't seem to be able to win away from home. Bournemouth will want to finish well and I think they've done great to stay up - I think they always do when they've survived for another season - but Huddersfield did well against Wolves when they won their last home game. They'll want to put on a show and try and win as many home games as they can before the end of the season.

PAUL PREDICTS: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Predict six correct scores in this weekend's Super 6 game for the chance to win £250k!

Leicester vs Fulham (Saturday, 3pm)

2:25 Highlights from Watford's 2-1 win over Leicester Highlights from Watford's 2-1 win over Leicester

Brendan Rodgers has been able to work with the Leicester players for a whole week now and get his ideas across. I think Leicester will win this game, there will be a feel-good factor around the club with it being a home game. It's a nice game for Rodgers to have as his game at the King Power.

I thought Fulham did alright against Chelsea on Sunday, and there were times when they caused Chelsea problems. This time, they will have to come out and chase the game because Jamie Vardy, James Maddison and Demarai Gray with their pace will be able to punish Fulham. It was alright against Chelsea, they could sit back and counter-attack, but now they need to win.

PAUL PREDICTS: 3-1 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Predict six correct scores in this weekend's Super 6 game for the chance to win £250k!

Newcastle vs Everton (Saturday, 3pm)

2:26 Highlights from Liverpool's 0-0 draw at Everton Highlights from Liverpool's 0-0 draw at Everton

Everton have set a standard now. Their kept a clean sheet against Liverpool and didn't really look like letting in a goal - it wasn't like the goalie was man of the match, he made a couple of saves but nothing big. Newcastle will be strong at home with their front three and I think Everton will relax away from home and have a go so I'm going for plenty of goals.

PAUL PREDICTS: 2-2 (16/1 with Sky Bet)

Predict six correct scores in this weekend's Super 6 game for the chance to win £250k!

Southampton vs Tottenham (Saturday, 3pm)

2:59 Highlights from Tottenham's 1-1 draw with Arsenal Highlights from Tottenham's 1-1 draw with Arsenal

Tottenham had a great result in midweek in the Champions League and I thought they were fortunate against Arsenal. Southampton are a funny team - they go to Old Trafford and should have got a point and did well. If Cardiff end up beating West Ham and go above Southampton, they've then got some hard games coming up. Cardiff need to go above Southampton to make them panic but if they are always in front of them, it is just another hard game gone by, but I think Southampton will stay up.

Predict six correct scores in this weekend's Super 6 game for the chance to win £250k!

PAUL PREDICTS: 1-3 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Man City vs Watford (Saturday, 5.30pm)

2:51 Highlights from Manchester City's 1-0 win against Bournemouth Highlights from Manchester City's 1-0 win against Bournemouth

Watford are one of those teams, they disappointed at Liverpool and got ripped to shreds, before that they were on a roll and then they bounced back. But I can't see anything other than a Man City win. They just need to keep winning football matches now.

I watched them against Bournemouth and they played with 11 behind the ball and I don't know if that is the way to go because they're used to playing against that and probably train like that every week. In the end, they opened Bournemouth up so I expect them to win.

Watford also have an FA Cup fixture to come next weekend

Watford have got a big FA Cup game next weekend so they may rest a few players for this game and take it on the chin which you couldn't moan about.

PAUL PREDICTS: 3-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Liverpool vs Burnley (Sunday, 12pm)

Liverpool need to win this game and they need to score early because the longer the game goes on, the bigger the panic. Before they kick off, they could be four points behind Man City so they need to start well because the pressure is going to be majorly on now. If they draw this game, all of a sudden it could be three points and a bit of goal difference so it is a massive football match for Liverpool.

2:52 Highlights from Crystal Palace's 3-1 win over Burnley Highlights from Crystal Palace's 3-1 win over Burnley

I've always said this league is going to be about who plays first and who plays second and you want to be playing first because it can take its toll.

I think Burnley will be alright in the Premier League, but they've got to be careful. They had a great result against Tottenham but got well beaten by Newcastle and Crystal Palace so they have to be careful but I would expect them to be alright.

PAUL PREDICTS: 3-1 (10/1 with Sky Bet)