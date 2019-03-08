Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City remain 'far' behind Barcelona

1:08 Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City are taking 'small steps' towards securing a legacy as they seek an unprecedented quadruple Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City are taking 'small steps' towards securing a legacy as they seek an unprecedented quadruple

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City are taking ‘small steps’ to building a legacy but remain ‘far away’ from the likes of his former club Barcelona.

City have made significant progress since being taken over by an Abu Dhabi-based investment group in 2008 and have taken even greater strides during Guardiola's tenure.

The Spaniard's side are on course to retain their Premier League title as they hunt an unprecedented quadruple, and are considered by some to be the best club side in the world.

Guardiola's side hold a one-point lead at the top of the table as they attempt to retain their Premier League title

"I think the last decade one of the teams who grows the most and makes a step from here to here is Manchester City," Guardiola said. "Not just with our period, the people who were here in the last three seasons together, but the last decade.

"I think to compare to Barcelona, we are far away. Far away in terms of history, in terms of legacy and many, many things. We are far because we are one decade (under this ownership) but we will do it through getting better."

"We are taking small steps... every time it's getting better and that is the point."

Manchester City remain in the hunt for an unprecedented quadruple after winning the Carabao Cup

City won the Premier League for the first time in 2011-12 under Roberto Mancini and a second title followed under Manuel Pellegrini two seasons later.

City claimed a record-breaking 100 points as Guardiola added a third triumph last season and unlike his predecessors, he appears to have built a squad capable of sustained domestic dominance.

However, with success on the European stage yet to arrive, City's achievements pale in comparison to Barcelona, who have five Champions League trophies to go alongside their 25 La Liga titles.

Barcelona won the Champions League twice and claimed three successive La Liga titles during Guardiola's four-year tenure, with the Catalan side's possession-based style of play drawing worldwide acclaim.

Guardiola won two Champions League titles with Barcelona in four seasons

"We had 100 points and fighting for all the titles and after that the next year [to] still be in there, that is I think the best steps we can achieve," Guardiola said.

"But comparing the other teams like Barcelona, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich, or teams that have an incredible history in terms of results, still we are not there.

"I think the best way to help this club, is feeling we are still far, far away from these clubs. When I was at Barcelona and Bayern Munich we never thought we are going to work to leave an incredible legacy for the future. These kind of things happen. If we will be remembered, we will see. But from my point of view I have to win more and more through the years."