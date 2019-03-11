Pep Guardiola hopeful Illay Gundogan will extend Manchester City contract

Ilkay Gundogan is out of contract at Man City in the summer of 2020

Pep Guardiola hopes Ilkay Gundogan will sign a contract extension with Manchester City, but says he will allow the Germany international to leave if that is what he wishes.

Gundogan, who joined from Borussia Dortmund for £21m in 2016, is out of contract in the summer of 2020 but has so far rejected City's offers of a contract extension.

The 28-year-old has talked openly about running down his current contract as he believes his next deal will be the last major one of his career but Guardiola hopes Gundogan can be convinced to commit his future to the club.

"I said in the press conference we would like to [extend him] but it depends on the club and him so I don't know," Guardiola said of Gundogan's contractual situation. "Hopefully he can stay.

"I would prefer him to stay but at the same time I want to feel he wants to stay too.

Pep Guardiola says Ilkay Gundogan (L) is 'an incredible player in all senses'

"If he doesn't want to stay he has to leave. But we would like to continue. Next season he has a contract and a longer time together.

"I said before if he wants to stay, we will talk to him and we can sign the contract.

"We signed the contract with Kevin [De Bruyne] in a few days, with other players, with Gabriel [Jesus]. But he doesn't want right now so we will wait.

"When he wants it, we will be here."

2:51 Highlights from Manchester City's 3-1 win over Watford in the Premier League. Highlights from Manchester City's 3-1 win over Watford in the Premier League.

Gundogan has scored five goals in 24 Premier League appearances for City this season.

In recent weeks, Guardiola has deployed him as a defensive midfielder, with Fernandinho out after injuring his groin in City's Carabao Cup final win over Chelsea on February 24.

The City boss was particularly impressed with Gundogan's performance in Saturday's win over Watford.

"I think Gundogan made an incredible game, an incredible player in all senses," Guardiola said.