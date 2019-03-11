Ilkay Gundogan won't rush 'personal' decision on Manchester City future

2:19 Ilkay Gundogan will not rush a decision over his future at Man City. Ilkay Gundogan will not rush a decision over his future at Man City.

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan admits he is still to make a decision over whether to extend his stay at the club.

The 28-year-old is out of contract in the summer of 2020 and is yet to commit to a new deal.

Pep Guardiola wants him to stay but Gundogan says he does not feel under pressure to make a decision on his future before the end of the season.

Gundogan said: "There is no decision yet, otherwise I would have signed or I would have rejected a contract. I would say we are still in talks but I don't feel that there is much pressure.

"We are still competing in all competitions and want to win every competition we are competing for.

"Obviously one day there has to be a decision but I am very happy at the moment here, especially about the way we play and playing under Pep.

"That is the main thing now. One day there will be a decision."

Pep Guardiola says Ilkay Gundogan is 'an incredible player in all senses'

When pressed further, Gundogan insisted it is a personal decision and one he is not prepared to rush.

"This is something everyone has to decide for themselves. I am 28 years old now so obviously my next contract will maybe decide where I am for the rest of my career," Gundogan explained.

"So, everyone feels differently. Maybe someone has a feeling to go for a new challenge or change something.

"I'm always open-minded for challenges but it is a personal situation. Everyone has to make their own decision.

"At the moment I try to play as well as possible and at the end of the season we are going to talk again."

2:51 Highlights from Manchester City's 3-1 win over Watford in the Premier League Highlights from Manchester City's 3-1 win over Watford in the Premier League

Gundogan has scored five goals in 24 Premier League appearances for City this season.

In recent weeks, Guardiola has deployed him as a defensive midfielder, with Fernandinho out after injuring his groin in City's Carabao Cup final win over Chelsea on February 24.

The German midfielder admits he has grown more comfortable playing in a holding role but still feels his more natural position is to play further forward.

"The more I play this role, the more I feel comfortable, even though it is still not my main position," Gundogan said.

"But I can play there. I think I have proved that and if I can help the team by the way I am playing I am more than happy."