Manchester City's 'next-game' mentality and squad depth puts quadruple in sight, says Paul Dickov

Manchester City's strength in depth and "next-game mentality" puts them in good stead to win an unprecedented quadruple, insists Paul Dickov.

Pep Guardiola's side reached the Champions League quarter-finals with a 10-2 aggregate victory over Schalke after a thumping 7-0 win over the German side at the Etihad on Tuesday night.

They play at Swansea in the FA Cup last eight, have already won the Carabao Cup and sit top of the Premier League by a point with eight games remaining, aiming to become the first-ever English side to win the quadruple.

Former City striker Dickov said on The Debate that Guardiola's side have adopted a "next-game mentality", where they are not prioritising one competition over another, and adds that the squad depth strengthens their quadruple bid.

"People are talking about the quadruple; are they going to prioritise the Champions League or the Premier League? The most important thing for me about Manchester City is it's all about the next game," he said.

Ilkay Gundogan was superb against Schalke on Tuesday

"They're not talking about winning either the Champions League or the Premier League, that group of players' mentality is to just go and win the next game and see where it takes them.

"Pep will be thinking about the FA Cup on Saturday, that's what City do. Knowing what they're like within the club, what he's like, the players are like and the staff are like, they'll want to win them all [the trophies]. They know it'll be difficult."

City managed to field a strong side for the second leg at the Etihad on Tuesday, with key players Fernandinho and Kevin De Bruyne missing.

Dickov insists City have players itching to come in and perform so they can be part of the run-in, and that their squad depth is "scary".

Sergio Aguero celebrates during City's 7-0 win on Tuesday

"It's like five-a-side stuff they are playing at the minute. When they were 3-0, 4-0 up, it feels the norm at the minute, especially at the Etihad," he said.

"They've got such a strong squad. The last couple of weeks there has been no Fernandinho, no Kevin De Bruyne; Ilkay Gundogan has been sitting in front of the back four and has done phenomenal. The strength in depth they've got is scary, really.

City's quadruple checklist Carabao Cup: Winners

Premier League: 1st by 1 point (8 games remaining)

FA Cup: Quarter-final at Swansea on Saturday

Champions league: Quarter-final, draw on Friday

"With the games left, you need a strong squad. Tonight there was no Kompany, no Stones, Fernandinho, De Bruyne. They've all got to come back for that run-in too.

"Can they do it [win the quadruple]? Yes I think they can. It's going to be really difficult, but with the squad they've got, I think they can do it."