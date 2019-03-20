Gabriel Jesus vows to keep fighting Sergio Aguero at Manchester City

Gabriel Jesus will not give up his fight with Sergio Aguero for a starting role at Manchester City, insisting he is in "no rush".

The 21-year-old admits his form has levelled off after what he describes as a "meteoric" rise since arriving in the Premier League rather unknown from Brazil in January 2016.

After seven goals in his first 10 Premier League games he has managed just six in his last 23 top-flight games, having played understudy to first-choice Aguero.

"I've been talking a lot with my family and friends about it," Jesus, who is away on international duty with Brazil, said.

"I had a very good moment in my career and life when I had a meteoric rise.

"I achieved a lot of things quickly, but it's normal as I'm still 21 years old. There's no reason for any rush.

"I'm staying on the Manchester City bench at the moment but I'm fighting to get my place back in the starting line-up.

"But I'm fighting with the club's top scorer in history, Sergio Aguero. He's been helping me very much and I'm fighting to get my place back."

Neymar has a metatarsal injury

Jesus has also lost his starting role for Brazil since the World Cup, with Liverpool's Roberto Firmino having started alongside Neymar.

Brazil will be without the injured Neymar for their games against Panama and the Czech Republic this week.

"We miss Neymar a lot," Jesus said. "He's very important for his club and for us. He's the main Brazilian player at the moment and I'm a big fan of him.

"We miss him on and off the pitch. He's a very happy man who brings joy wherever he is."