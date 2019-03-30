Raheem Sterling's anti-racism stand is good for society, says Pep Guardiola

1:34 Pep Guardiola says he would support his players if they chose to walk off the pitch in reaction to racist abuse Pep Guardiola says he would support his players if they chose to walk off the pitch in reaction to racist abuse

Pep Guardiola has praised Raheem Sterling's stand against racism, saying the Manchester City winger's actions are 'good for society'.

Sterling spoke out earlier this season against what he saw as racist reporting in the media, and was back in the headlines this week following England's game in Montenegro.

The 24-year-old was one of several England players who were racially abused by the home fans, and after the game he urged the authorities to take action against the culprits.

Raheem Sterling celebrated his goal in England's win in Montenegro by tilting his ears towards the fans who had been racially abusing he and his team-mates

Asked about his player's vocal anti-racism stance, Guardiola said: "When people like Raheem express what they express, it's good for our future society.

"I think he's an important person in this country, and these kind of statements help us to make a different society.

"If people don't say anything, the situation is going to repeat again and again. He has a little bit of power."

Guardiola believes racism is not just affecting football, however, and says he is concerned at what he sees as increasingly intolerant attitudes across Europe.

He said: "In Europe, not in football, it's getting worse. People are confused and think it's a football problem - no, it's not a football problem. It's a problem for everyone in society.

"What's happening in Europe with the extreme right - we're not safe. I'm a human being. It's not nice.

"Football is a strong weapon to defend the principals of humanity. I remember a long time ago people said you could not mix football and politics. But that is not true. Politics is everywhere, human rights are everywhere."