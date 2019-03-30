Ederson believes Manchester City can achieve 'dream' quadruple

Ederson spoke to Sky Sports ahead of Manchester City's Premier League game against Fulham on Saturday

Ederson believes Manchester City can win the quadruple, but it will be "extremely difficult and complicated".

They have already secured one trophy - after Carabao Cup victory over Chelsea in February - and are still alive in the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League, with crucial games coming up over the next few weeks.

After Saturday's visit to Fulham, live on Sky Sports, City have eight matches scheduled in April - with the prospect of a ninth if they reach the Champions League semi-finals.

Ahead of the busy stretch of games, City goalkeeper Ederson told Sky Sports: "It is the most difficult month of the season and most crucial as well. We have a lot of important games ahead but I think the team is ready.

"The international break has been very good for the team to recover some players, so we are ready and focused on what we have ahead."

They were knocked out of the Champions League around this time last season - by their fellow Premier League front-runners Liverpool - but Ederson says his side have learned from that experience.

"We know that in the Champions League and the knockout competitions, you can't make any mistakes," he said. "In the first game against Liverpool [last season], we made some and it cost us the tie.

0:45 Pep Guardiola says he has a full squad of players to choose from for their trip to Fulham on Saturday Pep Guardiola says he has a full squad of players to choose from for their trip to Fulham on Saturday

"But now I think we are more experienced, we are more mature and we know that we can't afford to make any mistakes in those crucial games."

"I think [the Champions League] is a dream we can achieve," Ederson said. "Obviously there are some big teams that have been knocked out, but that means the teams in their place were better than them.

"It is a goal for us to win the competition but first we need to go through in the next round - the quarter-finals, reach the final and hopefully win the title.

"But again, we are aware how difficult it is going to be. The team is ready and obviously we will be very happy if we manage to win the competition."

Ederson also thinks those lessons will translate to the Premier League, where they are involved in a much tighter race than than last year.

In the 2017/18 season, they had the title won with five games to go. This year, it may go down to the wire.

He said: "Of course you need to be more focused and handle the pressure better.

Manchester City have won six straight Premier League games

"But we know what we have to do and we need to win every single game from now until the end if we want to achieve our goals."

"We need to win no matter what, if we play before or after them.

"Any of the teams can't afford to drop points at this point of the season so I think both teams feel the pressure no matter if we play before or after."

City are looking to add more trophies to their Carabao Cup from last month

Manager Pep Guardiola called talk of a quadruple "ridiculous" back in January, but it is becoming closer to a reality with every City win, and Ederson believes it is not out of the picture.

"I think it is a possible dream as a final goal," he said. "Personally, it would be a dream for me and I think we can achieve it, obviously knowing that it is going to be extremely difficult and complicated.

"But the team is in good shape and as long as we focus on every game, I think we will have the chance to do it."