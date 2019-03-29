Liverpool must win every game to keep up title challenge, says Phil Thompson

Liverpool must win every match if they are to be in contention to lift the Premier League title ahead of Manchester City, Phil Thompson told The Debate.

Liverpool lead the Premier League table by two points ahead of City, with seven matches of their campaign left to play.

With City on a six-game winning streak in the Premier League, former Liverpool defender Thompson believes that, if Jurgen Klopp's men are to have a real chance of claiming their first league title since 1990, they must win every match.

"You look at their remaining games and this one is big," he told Sky Sports.

"People have looked at the Tottenham and Chelsea games against the big six. These are massive.

"With Tottenham on Sunday, Liverpool know they have to be primed and be at their best to do it.

"Some of the games they've played of late, they've not been at their best but they've found a way to win - like the Fulham game.

"Liverpool really have to turn up and the fans realise that. For Liverpool and Manchester City, they have to win every game between now and the end of the season. We'll see what happens."

Danny Mills says Liverpool's newfound ability to grind out results could be what sees them going from finishing as runners-up to lifting the title in May.

He added: "That's where Liverpool are different from last season. Liverpool were incredible to watch - the front three especially. Almost unplayable at times.

"This year, they've got a bit more defensively sound. Virgil van Dijk has been a revelation and the presence he offers. They've now got the ability to grind out results.

"Last year, Liverpool had to play brilliantly and score lots of goals to win games. Now they can dig in and get a scrappy 1-0.

"That's what has brought them a lot closer to Manchester City and could possibly topple them as well."