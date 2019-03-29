Pep Guardiola reveals 'everybody' in Man City's squad is fit ahead of Fulham clash

Pep Guardiola revealed "everybody" in his Manchester City squad returned fit from international duty ahead of their clash with Fulham on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Including their penalty shootout success against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final, City have won their last 11 games in all competitions, with their league form seeing them sit second, two points behind Liverpool, but having played a game less.

Victory over Fulham, live on Sky Sports, will see City climb back to the top of the table, and keep the possibility of an unprecedented quadruple alive, and Guardiola revealed his delight at having a fit squad to choose from ahead of The Run In.

"Everybody came back fit," Guardiola said. "Fernandinho, Kevin [De Bruyne], Vincent [Kompany], everybody is okay.

"He [Benjamin Mendy] is 100 per cent. You have to manage his fitness at the moment. He trained the last three days and the reaction in his knee is really good. We are happy now to have everyone except Fabian Delph [fit].

"We have 21, 22 players and that's good to compete with each other."

Guardiola also praised the reaction of Raheem Sterling after he was part of the England side that had racist chanting directed at them in Montenegro in midweek, and believes there is a wider problem that needs addressing.

"I think in Europe not in football [racism] is getting worse," Guardiola added.

"The problem is not about the football in itself. It's a society. I remember a long time ago, people said you cannot mix football and politician, that is not true.

"Yes, you could walk off [the pitch, in protest]. Football is a strong weapon to defend principles, you can mix football and politics, when a club or players decide, yes. I would do that."