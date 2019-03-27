Raheem Sterling, Dina Asher-Smith and Katarina Johnson-Thompson lead BEDSA shortlists

Raheem Sterling scored a hat-trick in England's 5-0 win over the Czech Republic last week

Raheem Sterling, Dina Asher-Smith and Katarina Johnson-Thompson lead the shortlists for the British Ethnic Diversity Sports Awards (BEDSAs).

The trio have all been nominated for prizes at the BEDSAs, which are organised by Sporting Equals and celebrate and reward sporting achievements amongst black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) men and women.

The awards take place on April 6, and voting is open to the public until midnight on March 31.

Sterling, who has been nominated for Sportsman of the Year, has scored 19 goals in 40 games for Manchester City this season, as well as scoring four goals in England's two games during the current international break.

Dina Asher-Smith won three gold medals at the Athletics World Championships in Berlin

The 24-year-old winger has also been vocal in his stance against racism, and called for Montenegro to be handed a stadium ban by UEFA following their fans' racist abuse of England players on Monday.

Asher-Smith established herself as one of the best sprinters in Europe over the last 12 months by winning three gold medals at the European Championships and another at the Commonwealth Games.

Fellow athlete Johnson-Thompson has also had a successful year, winning golds at the Commonwealth Games and European Indoor Championships, as well as a silver at the European Championships.

Sporting Equals ambassador Christine Ohuruogu said: "I'm very proud of Sporting Equals in organising the fifth annual sports awards to promote the achievements of Black Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) communities in sport.

"Events like this are vital to increasing diversity in sport and highlighting the talent out there. It is about making young people believe and push themselves to achieve."

Great Britain’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson won gold in the pentathlon at the European Indoor Athletics Championships

British Ethnic Diversity Sports Awards shortlists

City Liverly Club Sportsman of the Year

Galal Yafai - Commonwealth Gold Medalist Boxer

Raheem Sterling - England and Manchester City Footballer

Ranvir Singh - British Wrestling Champion

The Royal Navy Sportswoman of the Year

Ama Agbeze - England Netball Commonwealth Gold Medal winning Captain

Dina Asher-Smith - European and Commonwealth Gold Medalist

Kare Adenegan - Wheelchair Athlete Para World European Athletics Champion

UK Sport Inspirational Performance of the Year

Ali Jawad - Commonwealth Para-weightlifting Bronze Medalist

Katrina Johnson-Thompson - World, European and Commonwealth Medalist

Ranvir Singh - British Wrestling Champion

Youth Sport Trust Young Sports Person of the Year

Aaliyah Powell - GB Taekwondo Junior World Champion

Caroline Dubois - Youth Olympics Boxing Champion

Kare Adenegan - Wheelchair Athlete Para World European Athletics Champion

England Athletics Coach of the Year

Haj Bhania - Wheelchair Basketball

Jonas Dodoo - Athletics

Lorna Boothe - Athletics

Spirit of 2012 Connecting Communities Award

Aik Saath

GirlDreamer: Borders without Borders

Unity Gym

Lawn Tennis Association Community Tennis Project

British Muslim Heritage Centre

Positive Youth Foundation

Young Hackney

Sport England Community Sport Project of the Year

Bolly Cric-Hit

GirlDreamer: Borders without Borders

Unity Gym

British Army Unsung Champion of the Year

Abdal Ahmed

Harmander Singh

Shaharun Nessa