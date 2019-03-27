Raheem Sterling, Dina Asher-Smith and Katarina Johnson-Thompson lead BEDSA shortlists
Raheem Sterling, Dina Asher-Smith and Katarina Johnson-Thompson lead the shortlists for the British Ethnic Diversity Sports Awards (BEDSAs).
The trio have all been nominated for prizes at the BEDSAs, which are organised by Sporting Equals and celebrate and reward sporting achievements amongst black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) men and women.
The awards take place on April 6, and voting is open to the public until midnight on March 31.
Sterling, who has been nominated for Sportsman of the Year, has scored 19 goals in 40 games for Manchester City this season, as well as scoring four goals in England's two games during the current international break.
The 24-year-old winger has also been vocal in his stance against racism, and called for Montenegro to be handed a stadium ban by UEFA following their fans' racist abuse of England players on Monday.
Asher-Smith established herself as one of the best sprinters in Europe over the last 12 months by winning three gold medals at the European Championships and another at the Commonwealth Games.
Fellow athlete Johnson-Thompson has also had a successful year, winning golds at the Commonwealth Games and European Indoor Championships, as well as a silver at the European Championships.
Sporting Equals ambassador Christine Ohuruogu said: "I'm very proud of Sporting Equals in organising the fifth annual sports awards to promote the achievements of Black Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) communities in sport.
"Events like this are vital to increasing diversity in sport and highlighting the talent out there. It is about making young people believe and push themselves to achieve."
British Ethnic Diversity Sports Awards shortlists
City Liverly Club Sportsman of the Year
Galal Yafai - Commonwealth Gold Medalist Boxer
Raheem Sterling - England and Manchester City Footballer
Ranvir Singh - British Wrestling Champion
The Royal Navy Sportswoman of the Year
Ama Agbeze - England Netball Commonwealth Gold Medal winning Captain
Dina Asher-Smith - European and Commonwealth Gold Medalist
Kare Adenegan - Wheelchair Athlete Para World European Athletics Champion
UK Sport Inspirational Performance of the Year
Ali Jawad - Commonwealth Para-weightlifting Bronze Medalist
Katrina Johnson-Thompson - World, European and Commonwealth Medalist
Ranvir Singh - British Wrestling Champion
Youth Sport Trust Young Sports Person of the Year
Aaliyah Powell - GB Taekwondo Junior World Champion
Caroline Dubois - Youth Olympics Boxing Champion
Kare Adenegan - Wheelchair Athlete Para World European Athletics Champion
England Athletics Coach of the Year
Haj Bhania - Wheelchair Basketball
Jonas Dodoo - Athletics
Lorna Boothe - Athletics
Spirit of 2012 Connecting Communities Award
Aik Saath
GirlDreamer: Borders without Borders
Unity Gym
Lawn Tennis Association Community Tennis Project
British Muslim Heritage Centre
Positive Youth Foundation
Young Hackney
Sport England Community Sport Project of the Year
Bolly Cric-Hit
GirlDreamer: Borders without Borders
Unity Gym
British Army Unsung Champion of the Year
Abdal Ahmed
Harmander Singh
Shaharun Nessa