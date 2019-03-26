Manchester City boosted as Kevin De Bruyne, Benjamin Mendy, Fernandinho, John Stones all train

Manchester City players Kevin de Bruyne, Benjamin Mendy, Fernandinho, John Stones all trained on Monday. (Image: ManCity.com)

Manchester City players Kevin De Bruyne, Benjamin Mendy, Fernandinho and John Stones all trained on Monday ahead of Saturday's clash with Fulham, live on Sky Sports.

Described as a "welcome boost" by the club, the quartet took part in a light session as they continue recovering from respective injury problems in recent months.

Manchester City trained ahead of their trip to Fulham, live on Sky Sports Premier League on Saturday. (Image: ManCity.com)

De Bruyne has missed the last three matches in all competitions with a hamstring problem, having missed a large part of the first half of the campaign through two knee injuries.

Mendy has also struggled with fitness issues for a second successive season, also with knee problems, and he made a tentative return to action in January against Burton after months on the sidelines.

Aymeric Laporte was also part of the group as he continued his return to full fitness. (Image: ManCity.com)

Midfielder Fernandinho, who is nearing the final year of his City contract, has been missing since February with a muscle problem, while Stones has also missed the last three matches with a groin issue.

Fellow centre-back Aymeric Laporte, who recently returned from a hamstring injury, also trained with the group of City players not currently a part of the ongoing international matches, overseen by boss Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Campus.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and assistant Mikel Arteta watched the session on the Etihad campus. (Image: ManCity.com)

City are preparing for an intense season run-in in which they attempt to seal the Premier League title, which begins with a trip to relegation-threatened Fulham on Saturday lunchtime, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Guardiola's side then face Cardiff before an FA Cup semi-final against Brighton at Wembley and then the first of a two-legged Champions League quarter-final with Tottenham.