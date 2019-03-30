Pep Guardiola insists Man City must win all remaining games to lift Premier League

Pep Guardiola celebrates after full-time at Craven Cottage

Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City must win their seven remaining Premier League games to pip Liverpool to the title.

City have the slight advantage in the title race, sitting top by a point after the 2-0 win at Fulham having played the same number of games as Liverpool, who host Tottenham on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

City then play Cardiff at the Etihad on Wednesday night to make up the games again, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Guardiola's side are still in the hunt for an unprecedented quadruple, but on the league front, Guardiola believes only seven wins from their final seven matches will be enough.

"Seven games left for the Premier League, and it's easy: we have to win every game to be champions," said Guardiola in his post-match press conference.

4:33 Guardiola was pleased with how City navigated the win after the international break Guardiola was pleased with how City navigated the win after the international break

"We have a tough, tough opponent. But that's the challenge."

He also told Sky Sports after the match: "Liverpool and Man City have done incredible so far, and deserve all of the credit. One will not be happy at the end. But what complaints can we have? We win our game on Wednesday and we have 80 points, with six games to play, incredible numbers, similar to last season.

"Enjoy the momentum and keep going, look forward and dream to win another game, another game."

Goals from Bernardo Silva and Sergio Aguero saw City through at Craven Cottage, and Guardiola was happy with the way his side came through the game after the subtle difficulties of an international break.

Man City's remaining PL fixtures April 3 Cardiff (H) - SSPL April 14 Crystal Palace (A) - SSPL April 20 Tottenham (H) - SSPL April 24 Man Utd (A) - SSPL April 28 Burnley (A) - SSPL May 4 Leicester (H) May 12 Brighton (A)

"It's an incredible result for us," he told Sky Sports. "It was quite tricky, Fulham at 12.30, after international break. We did what we should do, and I'm happy for these three points.

Bernardo Silva celebrates with Sergio Aguero, David Silva and Raheem Sterling

"You never know [after international break]. When you play at home it is quite different, but away it is always difficult. Always you have the doubts about how you are going to react but it went well."

During the second half, Guardiola jumped from his seat in an apparent rage at Raheem Sterling after he had committed a foul, before subbing the England star, but the City boss insisted after the game that it was just heavy legs and a heavy mind.

Liverpool's remaining PL fixtures March 31 Tottenham (H) - SSPL April 5 Southampton (A) - SSPL April 14 Chelsea (H) - SSPL April 21 Cardiff (A) - SSPL April 26 Huddersfield (H) - SSPL May 4 Newcastle (A) May 12 Wolves (H)

"Many, many games in his legs, and his mind, sometimes you know, to keep the intensity is not easy. But he fouled, it doesn't matter, maybe he was not brilliant [compared with] other days, but he's always committed in what he has to do."

Guardiola, who also moved to ease fears of an Aguero injury after his 57th-minute substitution, revealed he will be making considerable changes for Wednesday's clash with relegation-threatened Cardiff, reiterating the importance of having a deep squad as City look for an unprecedented quadruple.

"Next game on Wednesday we are going to change a few players. It is important for the rhythm, Fernandinho is still far away from his rhythm.

"Wednesday we have another one, Saturday we have the [FA Cup] semi-final, Tuesday is Champions League, so we need everybody. The guys who didn't play today have a big chance on Wednesday to play. We are not going to win the Premier League with just 11 players, or reach the finals or semi-finals of other competitions."