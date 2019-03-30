Sergio Aguero to be assessed after coming off 'as precaution' in Manchester City win at Fulham

Sergio Aguero was replaced after 57 minutes against Fulham

Sergio Aguero will be assessed on Sunday after choosing to come off 'as a precaution' in Manchester City's 2-0 win at Fulham.

Having scored and set up another at Craven Cottage, Aguero was replaced by Gabriel Jesus on 57 minutes, before a chat with manager Pep Guardiola on the sidelines.

Guardiola, speaking after the game, said the Argentine was not necessarily injured, but would nonetheless be assessed on Sunday ahead of a busy schedule of fixtures.

"Tomorrow we have the real assessment, he says he felt something but not injured. For precaution he decided not to continue, hopefully it's nothing serious."

City's upcoming fixtures

Cardiff City (H) - Premier League - Wednesday, April 3 (SSPL)

Brighton (N) - FA Cup semi-final - Saturday, April 6

Tottenham (A) - CL semi-final first leg - Tuesday, April 9

City went top of the Premier League by a point for 24 hours at least before Liverpool host Tottenham on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League, and are preparing for three huge games in the space of seven days.

First they host Cardiff on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Premier League, before the FA Cup semi-final with Brighton on Saturday and the Champions League quarter-final first leg at Tottenham on Tuesday night.

Aguero, the Premier League's top scorer, has scored 19 goals in the top flight this season.