Vincent Kompany urges Man City to target Champions League glory

Vincent Kompany left Manchester City after 11 years with the club

Vincent Kompany told his Manchester City team-mates winning the Champions League must be their next target as he announced he was leaving the club.

The Belgium international left the Etihad in May after helping them win the domestic treble last season.

Kompany said goodbye to his team-mates after the FA Cup final, telling his colleagues of his decision to move on in the Wembley dressing room.

Man City vs West Ham Live on

His speech features in a documentary about the 2018-19 season - Fight 'til the end' - which will be available on the club's new streaming platform 'City for TV'.

"I just want to say thank you, thank you for 11 years of experiences," said an emotional Kompany.

The challenge for you boys is to be even better. It's difficult to say, you have just won the English treble, but you haven't won the Champions League yet. That's your goal now. Vincent Kompany

"Bad patches, good patches...everything I have experienced with the club that I love. I'm so grateful. It's not going to be my best speech, because it's the most emotional one I have ever given in my life.

"I'm glad that this was my last game. I wouldn't have wanted it any different. You guys are the best group of people I could have finished my City career with. I have gained new family members.

0:58 Fabian Delph explains why he has decided to leave Premier League champions Manchester City for Everton (Credit: Everton TV). Fabian Delph explains why he has decided to leave Premier League champions Manchester City for Everton (Credit: Everton TV).

"I think you'll realise by the end, when you get to this point in your career, the people you remember are those who were there in special moments. Everyone here is now part of my family.

"The challenge for you boys is to be even better. It's difficult to say, you have just won the English treble, but you haven't won the Champions League yet. That's your goal now.

"You've got such a group of players that can achieve anything they want, don't ever let it slip.

"Before you know it you will be doing a speech like me, crying, and then it's the end of it. Trust me it goes that fast.

"So let's have a party, a good celebration. Thank you."