Leroy Sane: Bayern Munich accept signing Man City winger is unlikely in this window

Leroy Sane celebrates with the Premier League trophy

Bayern Munich have accepted that a deal to sign Leroy Sane from Manchester City is unlikely to happen in this transfer window, according to Sky in Germany.

Sane will be part of the City squad travelling to Asia for their pre-season tour on Monday morning, and it is understood the club remain confident he wants to stay at the Etihad.

Bayern have publicly identified the German winger as their top target this summer.

1:21 With Leroy Sane linked with a move to Bayern Munich, we take a look at some of his best Premier League goals from the 2018/19 season With Leroy Sane linked with a move to Bayern Munich, we take a look at some of his best Premier League goals from the 2018/19 season

However, for any deal to happen, Sane would have to tell City that he wants to leave - which he has not done - and sources at the club have told Sky Sports News that they believe he sees his future in Manchester.

It would also take a fee of more than £100m to meet his asking price, and Sky in Germany understand that although Bayern want him, they accept a deal has become unlikely in this window.

Bayern will now turn their attention back to Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi and reported Arsenal target Yannick Carrasco, who currently plays in China for Dalian Yifang.

