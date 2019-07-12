Fabian Delph: Everton and Manchester City in advanced talks over midfielder

Fabian Delph has won six major trophies in four years at Manchester City

Everton are in advanced discussions with Manchester City over the transfer of Fabian Delph, according to Sky sources.

A deal to take the England midfielder to Goodison Park is edging closer with the transfer fee expected to be in the region of £9m.

Delph made 11 top-flight appearances for City last season, as Pep Guardiola's side retained the Premier League title.

The 29-year-old joined City from Aston Villa in 2015 and is now inside the final 12 months of his contract at the Etihad Stadium.

