Vincent Kompany testimonial: Manchester City legends to return

Vincent Kompany won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups while at Manchester City

Manchester City have announced the first 13 players taking part in Vincent Kompany's testimonial game on Wednesday, September 11.

The former club captain will be joined by other City favourites Joe Hart, Joleon Lescott, Micah Richards, Pablo Zabaleta, Wayne Bridge, Gareth Barry, Nigel de Jong, Samir Nasri, Shaun Wright-Phillips, Stephen Ireland and Craig Bellamy.

This Manchester City Legends team will turn out alongside Kompany against a Premier League All-stars XI at the Etihad Stadium to celebrate the Belgian's glittering 11-year spell at the club.

Kompany played 360 games for City after joining in 2008 from Hamburg, winning four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups along the way - including one of each last season, before deciding to leave to become player-coach at Anderlecht.

Former England and Liverpool forward Emile Heskey and ex-midfielder Rafael van de Vaart, who played for Real Madrid and Tottenham, have also been confirmed for the opposition - with more names yet to be announced.

All proceeds for the game will go to Tackle4MCR - the initiative Kompany set up with the Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, to address rough sleeping and homelessness on the streets of Manchester.