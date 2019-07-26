Man City's Raheem Sterling was pleased to see Liverpool win Champions League final

Raheem Sterling is hoping to win a third consecutive Premier League title with Manchester City

Raheem Sterling says he was glad his former club Liverpool won the Champions League last season and insists the Premier League will always remain the priority for Manchester City.

Sterling left Liverpool in acrimonious circumstances in 2015 to join City, where he has gone on to win five major trophies - including back-to-back Premier League titles under Pep Guardiola.

City went head-to-head with Liverpool in the league last season until the final day, eventually beating the Reds by just a single point to retain their title.

Sterling insists he holds no grudge against his former club and was happy to see them crowned European champions against Tottenham, who knocked out in City in the semi-final stage.

"I was really happy for them, happy for some of the players I know to lift the Champions League," he said.

Liverpool beat Tottenham to win their sixth European Cup last season

"The Champions League is massive for us as a club but our most important thing is winning the Premier League. That's our main objective going into this season.

"Yes, it'd be nice to win the Champions League but first and foremost we want to win the league. The Premier League is your bread and butter, every weekend, what you train for every day.

"The Champions League is the nicer looking one, the most prestigious as people say, but every weekend you put in a shift, you're going to tough places.

"You're off to Crystal Palace, Burnley. It's tough. You put so much time into it."

City face Liverpool in the Community Shield next Sunday before beginning the new Premier League season away to West Ham on August 10.

Guardiola's side are aiming to become only the second team in Premier League history to win three consecutive titles but Sterling knows the size of the task facing the defending champions.

He said: "It'll be harder than last season. To do this three times in a row is a massive challenge for us. It's a challenge we're definitely up for.

"We're getting our work in now, getting our fitness up, and we'll be ready for the Community Shield against Liverpool. We want to be up and ready."