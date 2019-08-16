Pep Guardiola: Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal are Premier League title contenders

1:13 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insists the top six teams in the Premier League can all challenge for the title this season Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insists the top six teams in the Premier League can all challenge for the title this season

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal are serious title challengers this season.

It comes after Jose Mourinho told Super Sunday that only City's B team could rival Manchester City, Tottenham and Liverpool for the Premier League crown.

But Guardiola, whose side face Spurs at the Etihad, live on Sky Sports Premier League on Saturday, believes it is more than a three-horse race.

"I am really impressed with Chelsea and how they have played against Manchester United and Liverpool," Guardiola said. "I was really surprised how well Frank Lampard's team played.

"And we saw the quality United have upfront and the new mood around the club. Arsenal have bought good players too, so they are all contenders."

0:56 Guardiola says Raheem Sterling can improve despite scoring a hat-trick in the opening game of the season Guardiola says Raheem Sterling can improve despite scoring a hat-trick in the opening game of the season

Pochettino has done 'overwhelming job'

Guardiola was also full of praise for Saturday's opponents Tottenham, particularly the job his opposite number Mauricio Pochettino has done.

"Since I came here to England, Tottenham have been a real contender every season," Guardiola said.

"The first season they finished second… they've always been there. They're the second best team in Europe.

"I can't say anything against Tottenham's quality, capacity and the possibilities of the team.

"They are a strong team, a good team and Pochettino has done an overwhelming job, extraordinary.

"My opinion of him is very high, he is a top, top manager."

1:58 Jose Mourinho has joined the Sky Sports football team for the first time and immediately gave his thoughts on Manchester United's expectations for the season ahead Jose Mourinho has joined the Sky Sports football team for the first time and immediately gave his thoughts on Manchester United's expectations for the season ahead

The Premier League is back and you can watch more games than ever before on Sky Sports. We'll show 128 Premier League games exclusively live - and have the first pick of matches every weekend.

We have new Saturday Night Football slots, with games every weekend at 5.30pm, Friday Night Football, Super Sunday and Monday Night Football.

Plus, you'll be able to watch Premier League highlights shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website and app - without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

As well as all that great live action, we'll also bring you Saturday Social (9.30am, Saturdays), Soccer AM (10.30am, Saturdays), Soccer Saturday (12pm, Saturdays), Sunday Supplement (10am, Sundays), Goals on Sunday (11.30am, Sundays) and The Debate (weeknights) for the best reaction and analysis.

Man City vs Tottenham Live on

This season you can watch Premier League highlights just after the full-time whistle for free and without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

We'll bring you highlights of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website and app at full-time or from 5.15pm on Saturday afternoons.

You'll also be able to watch In-game goals from Sky Live games on Twitter and catch Premier League highlights on our Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.