Alexis Sanchez: Man City would have 'better managed' player than Man Utd, says John Cross

Alexis Sanchez would have been better managed by Manchester City than at Manchester United, John Cross said ahead of his potential departure.

Sanchez is the subject of interest from Italian side Inter Milan, with the Chile international's agent in contact with staff at the Serie A club over a potential deal.

A move would bring to an end a miserable time since his move from Arsenal 18 months ago, where he has made only 21 league starts and scored three Premier League goals.

Cross-town rivals City were well-publicised suitors for Sanchez too, without managing to complete a deal to bring him to the Etihad, but Daily Mirror chief football writer John Cross told Sunday Supplement he would have been better off on the other side of town.

"I feel sure that City would have managed him better," he said. "The only thing I would say about it is that you would take more confidence in Pep Guardiola's management than that of Jose Mourinho.

"I think Solskjaer would do better to sanction a move and say let's move on with a clean slate. Yes, it leaves them short, but for whatever reason, whether he is that big a figure, or his wages are so big, he's a disruptive influence in that dressing room from the perspective that other players are jealous and ask what he's done to deserve that.

"I'm more positive about Manchester United. If the argument is that you should finish the window stronger than you started it, then they've definitely done that. I'm a believer that Solskjaer will be given time and patience."

'He doesn't look the same person'

Up until Friday, when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted Sanchez wants to remain at Old Trafford, the boss had rarely mentioned him in his press conferences.

"It's fascinating," The Telegraph's Sam Wallace told the Supplement. "When you think they've sold Lukaku and are one striker down.

"He is as we know, the highest-paid footballer in the league, possibly could be in Europe, and no-one really knows if he's going to be there on September 2.

"There has clearly been an attempt by Roma and another couple of Italian clubs to take him, but if he goes Manchester United will clearly have to supplement his wages.

"It's sad really. A steep decline in the performance of a player, a wonderful footballer on his day, an absolute force. This was the move he wanted, and 18 months on it's kind of astonishing. Obviously there's been injuries, but he does not look like the same person."