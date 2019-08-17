Alexis Sanchez: Inter Milan and Manchester United hold talks over Chile forward

Inter Milan's representatives are in the UK to hold talks with Manchester United over the transfer of Alexis Sanchez, according to Sky in Italy.

Sanchez, the Chile international forward, is keen on a move to the Serie A side, who are now trying to agree a fee with United for the 30-year-old.

Inter head coach Antonio Conte wants to add another forward to his squad alongside Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez.

Edin Dzeko was one of their primary targets, but the former Manchester City striker has opted to extend his stay at Roma, meaning Inter have to look elsewhere.

Besides Sanchez, Inter are also considering free agent and former Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente, Ante Rebic from Eintracht Frankfurt, RB Leipzig's Timo Werner, and Arkadiusz Milik at Napoli.

Speaking on Friday morning, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted Alexis Sanchez remains part of his plans at Old Trafford

Since moving to Old Trafford from Arsenal in January 2018, Sanchez has struggled for consistency, scoring five goals in 45 games.

However, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Friday that Sanchez wants to stay at the club - despite reports to the contrary - and backed him to "end up playing a lot more games than you expect".

If United did sanction the sale of Sanchez, it would leave them with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood as the only strikers in their squad.

They have already sold Lukaku, the Belgium striker, to Inter this summer, agreeing a £73m fee after a summer of protracted negotiations.