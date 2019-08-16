Edin Dzeko signs new three-year Roma contract

Edin Dzeko is staying with Roma after signing a new deal

Edin Dzeko has ended speculation about his future by signing a new three-year contract with Roma.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina striker has been at the Stadio Olimpico since 2015 and his new contract extends until the summer of 2022.

Dzeko spent four-and-a-half years at Manchester City before moving to Serie A.

The 33-year-old had been linked with a return to the Premier League during the current transfer window, as well as possible moves to Inter Milan and Napoli.

"Over the last few weeks I have realised just how much the club wanted me to stay," said Dzeko.

"My conversations with the board, the work we've been doing with the coach, the relationship with my team-mates and the love of the fans has all made me realise once again what I had already learned during these four years - that Rome is my home.

"Here there is everything we need to win something and I am delighted to be able to stay here even longer."

