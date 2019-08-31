Aymeric Laporte: Manchester City defender stretchered off against Brighton

Laporte clutches his right knee after a challenge with Brighton's Adam Webster

Aymeric Laporte suffered a knee injury in Manchester City's 4-0 home victory over Brighton which could see the defender out for a "while", according to Pep Guardiola.

The Frenchman, 25, went down under a challenge from Brighton centre-back Adam Webster in the 34th minute of the match at the Etihad Stadium.

Laporte was then stretchered off after receiving medical attention on his knee and was replaced by holding midfielder Fernandinho

Laporte receives medical attention during the first half of City's 4-0 win

Guardiola revealed after the game that: "I think he's gone to hospital. It doesn't look good. I don't know right now what he has but we will know tomorrow.

"They're diagnosing what he has right now. I'm waiting for the doctor to call me. He might be out for a while."

2:43 Manchester City 4-0 Brighton Manchester City 4-0 Brighton

Guardiola's options in central defence are sparse with City having played just four Premier League games at the start of the season.

Vincent Kompany departed for Anderlecht in the summer, John Stones (thigh) has missed the last two matches and selection for Gareth Southgate's latest England squad, while Benjamin Mendy is still recovering from a knee problem.

Nicolas Otamendi is City's only fully-fit recognised centre-back currently available.

1:41 Pep Guardiola says Phil Foden has to ensure his patience for regular game time at Manchester City is rewarded by making a significant impact Pep Guardiola says Phil Foden has to ensure his patience for regular game time at Manchester City is rewarded by making a significant impact

Uncapped Laporte was recently selected for Didier Deschamps' squad for France's upcoming European Qualifiers against Albania and Andorra.