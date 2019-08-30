Pep Guardiola: I'm surprised Kyle Walker was dropped by England

1:13 Pep Guardiola didn't expect Kyle Walker to be dropped by England Pep Guardiola didn't expect Kyle Walker to be dropped by England

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admitted he was surprised when he heard Kyle Walker was dropped by England.

Gareth Southgate named three right-backs in his England squad, including a recall for Kieran Trippier after his move to Atletico Madrid and a first call-up for Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but left out Walker.

City boss Guardiola has picked right-back Walker 104 times in all competitions since he signed two years ago in July 2017, and conceded he initially didn't expect the decision.

He said: "I was surprised he wasn't picked at first. Of course we respect the decision, it's up to Gareth Southgate and I understand it.

"I'm pretty sure the players want to go and play for their national teams, but he's incredibly strong and he will be back.

Walker has played 104 times under Guardiola since signing in July 2017

"He's played really well since the beginning of the season but Wan-Bissaka and [Trent] Alexander-Arnold are incredible full-backs.

"There are many things Kyle Walker knows very well because he's spent three seasons here, but we are delighted with [new signing Joao]Cancelo and he will start to play soon. Joao must understand he has to be ready for when we decide to play him."

Guardiola, 48, also stated he was delighted to see Aymeric Laporte receive a deserved call-up for France and that he supported transfer windows across Europe finishing at the same time.

He later confirmed John Stones and Gabriel Jesus were recovering well from their injuries and would be ready for the Norwich game after the break but not for Saturday's fixture against Brighton.

Pep: Champions League won't change my life

The City manager acknowledged he would be judged on winning the Champions League, but denied it would be life-changing.

He said: "It's important, I know it's important. But I will be the same guy.

"It's not going to change my life. I'll do my best but we're happy with what we've done so far and the way we want to play - we did it, now we need to maintain that level.

"Sometimes you are good enough, but if we're not we'll try the next season.

"Of course we want to win it. We dream of that and we work for that, but at the same time we're working for the Premier League as well. We watched the Champions League draw together, OK, those are the teams, go home, now focus on Brighton."

Guardiola admitted he would be willing to financially support smaller teams

'The big sharks eat the little ones'

Following the news Bury liquidated, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach also said he would be willing to support teams struggling with their finances.

He added: "In Spain we did solidarity payments so teams at the top helped teams at the bottom.

"The big sharks eat the little ones. It's a problem, but if the CEOs of the clubs decide to support those teams with financial problems, I would support that, we would support that.

"Giving them facilities for training sessions, why not?

"I've felt since I've been here that people in the local area look after teams in the lower divisions."