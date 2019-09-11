Kevin De Bruyne: Manchester City midfielder would like to join Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht in future

Vincent Kompany and Kevin De Bruyne celebrate City's domestic treble triumph last season

Kevin De Bruyne has revealed he would like to join his former club team-mate Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht when he leaves Manchester City.

Kompany returned to his boyhood side in Belgium on a three-year-deal earlier this summer after playing 360 games in 11 successful years at City.

The Belgian duo won two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, and three League Cups together in four seasons at City under managers Manuel Pellegrini and Pep Guardiola.

De Bruyne told The Sun: "I hope his [Kompany's] career will be just as amazing at Anderlecht as it was at City. I've told him to keep a place in his team for me in a year, or seven, when I'm finished here.

"If he does do that for me I will already have my next destination lined up; my next job.

"I will definitely miss him being around City."

De Bruyne has four years left on his current City deal

De Bruyne, who arrived at the Etihad Stadium from Wolfsburg in 2015, revealed Kompany had a major influence in his decision to come to the Premier League four years ago.

"At the time City were trying to sign me from Wolfsburg and Vinny was pushing for me to move to Manchester to play alongside him," he said.

The pair finished third with Belgium at the 2018 FIFA World Cup

"He would constantly ask me when I was coming. He would say, 'you need to come', constantly encouraging me to join City."

A host of Manchester City and Premier League legends are set to turn out for Kompany's testimonial at the Etihad Stadium, live on Sky Sports Premier League on Wednesday.