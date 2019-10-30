Manchester City: Tommy Doyle's grandfather Glyn Pardoe bursting with pride over debut

0:40 Tommy Doyle's grandad and former Manchester City defender Glyn Pardoe says he felt so proud watching his grandson's debut for the club in the Carabao Cup against Southampton Tommy Doyle's grandad and former Manchester City defender Glyn Pardoe says he felt so proud watching his grandson's debut for the club in the Carabao Cup against Southampton

Former Manchester City full-back Glyn Pardoe says he was bursting with pride following his grandson Tommy Doyle's debut for the club in their 3-1 win over Southampton in the Carabao Cup.

In one of nine changes Pep Guardiola made to the side that beat Aston Villa 3-0 in the Premier League last Saturday, Doyle was deployed at the centre of a midfield three, alongside David Silva and fellow academy graduate Phil Foden.

The youngster took the corner which led to Nicolas Otamendi opening the scoring for City in the 20th minute, and was congratulated on his performance after the game by his manager, who admitted he was playing slightly out of position.

Tommy Doyle's grandfathers Mike Doyle and Glyn Pardoe were part of the City side that won the old First Division title in 1968, the FA Cup in 1969 and the League Cup in 1970.

Mike sadly passed away in 2011, while Tommy's other grandfather Glyn was watching on as the City academy graduate turned out for Guardiola's side for the first time, playing the full match against the Saints.

Tommy Doyle and Phil Foden lined up alongside each other for City's Carabao Cup clash with Southampton

Welling up with tears of joy whilst reflecting on his grandson's debut, Pardoe told Sky Sports News: "It's tremendous, it's unbelievable, I'm so proud as you can tell, it bottles me up.

"I love him to bits and he is a great lad, he's at a great club and I've been there since 1961 in one way or another as a player and as a coach, I still go to watch the academy and it's fantastic.

"I think sometimes it can be a handicap [to have the pressure of famous footballing family members], and other times it can be a benefit because you can talk to him because you've been brought up with it.

"Tom has come into the club since he was four or five, he has had his picture taken with the FA Cup-winning side, in a way that helps and it's in his blood.

"He sees his granddads as a challenge to out-do us, and I hope he does."

Doyle has three goals and two assists in 13 appearances for City's U23 side so far this campaign.

Otamendi's opener and a Sergio Aguero double versus Southampton ensured that City progressed to the last eight of the League Cup, a competition in which City are undefeated in over three years.

Guardiola's side are searching for their third consecutive Carabao Cup trophy this season.