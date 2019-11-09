Sergio Aguero says Manchester City will fight Liverpool 'until the very end'

Sergio Aguero has seven goals in 15 career appearances against Liverpool

Sergio Aguero insists Manchester City will battle Liverpool for the Premier League title "until the very end" ahead of their crucial match at Anfield.

City travel to Liverpool on Sunday - live on Sky Sports Premier League - knowing that a win would close the gap at the top of the table to just three points.

However, the reigning champions have not won at Anfield in 16 years, and Liverpool will go nine points clear ahead of the international break if they defeat City.

Ahead of the game, Aguero told City's website: "We'll fight until the very end - it's my personal philosophy and a motto of this football club. We made it abundantly clear last year, holding the lead during that gruelling home stretch.

"This season didn't start off the way we wanted it to, and some of the results we've had weren't the ones we set out to achieve.

"However, there's a quite a bit of road ahead of us. It certainly won't be easy, but who said it would ever be? We have to trust our game, give our utmost effort, and just like usual, fight until the very end."

Aguero has 13 goals in all competitions this season, and Pep Guardiola heaped praise on the striker in his pre-match press conference.

"He was born scoring goals and will die scoring goals," he enthused. "He is an exceptional player.

"But we have two incredible strikers. He has qualities that are different from Gabriel (Jesus) but I'm so delighted with both of them."