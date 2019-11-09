Liverpool vs Manchester City: Vincent Kompany joins Sky Sports pundit line-up

1:41 Vincent Kompany joins the Sky Sports Super Sunday panel ahead of the top-of-the-table clash between Liverpool and Manchester City Vincent Kompany joins the Sky Sports Super Sunday panel ahead of the top-of-the-table clash between Liverpool and Manchester City

Vincent Kompany will join Sky Sports' big-name line-up for Liverpool vs Manchester City, alongside Jose Mourinho, Roy Keane, Graeme Souness, Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher.

The former City captain and club legend will be able to shine a light on the inner workings of Pep Guardiola's defending champions as they take on the current Premier League leaders in a mouth-watering clash at Anfield.

David Jones will present the Super Sunday coverage, which kicks off at 1pm ahead of Wolves vs Aston Villa at 2pm before Liverpool and City lock horns at 4.30pm.

Neville will be alongside Martin Tyler for the big showdown, with Carragher contributing in-game analysis. The pair will then return to the studio after the match to dissect all the twists, turns and impacts of the contest alongside four-time Premier League winner Kompany, Mourinho, Keane and Souness.

It's set to be a crucial day in the Premier League title race and Sky Sports' stellar line-up of experts will be perfectly placed to scrutinise all the fallout.

Head of Football for Sky Sports Gary Hughes said: "We're delighted to have someone of the experience of Vincent Kompany as part of our team for Super Sunday. He's a winner of multiple trophies, and someone who knows Manchester City inside out and brings the experience of being involved in one of the greatest title races in the Premier Leagues history last season.

"Liverpool against Manchester City is one of the showpiece fixtures of the season and we can't wait to have Vincent as part of our expert team."

How to watch with Sky Sports You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with our TV build-up kicking-off at 1pm ahead of Wolves vs Aston Villa at 2pm, before Liverpool vs Man City at 4.30pm.

There is a whole range of options to complement and enhance your viewing experience with Sky Sports - for both subscribers and non-subscribers.

For non-subscribers, Liverpool vs Man City is accessible through a NOW TV pass. Grab a NOW TV Sky Sports Month Pass for just £20 p/m for 2 months (usually £33.99 p/m)

Sky Premier League subscribers will also be able to tune in to watch the channel's coverage on Sky Go.

You can also follow our live match blog across our digital platforms, where you will be able to watch all the major incidents via our expanded mobile clips service and keep up to date with all the action, including commentary, analysis and team line-ups.

Also, this season, you can watch Premier League highlights with Sky Sports just after the full-time whistle for free and without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

Want to catch-up? Highlights and the best of all the best from before, after and during the game will also be published On Demand.